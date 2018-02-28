Applying standards-based grading to project-based learning is challenging — but it can be done

Dive Brief:

. Teachers can prepare for standards-based grading by creating well-defined learning scales from the standards and then designing leveled assessments that correlate with those, designing, for example, questions that are progressively more difficult at each level.

Standards-based grading can be combined with project-based learning if instructors map the learning scales to the projects on a curriculum map for the year, and if they separate individual assessments from group grades in the interest of fairness.

Dive Insight:

Edutopia defines project-based learning as “a dynamic classroom approach in which students actively explore real-world problems and challenges and acquire a deeper knowledge.” Project-based learning offers a lot of advantages to students in terms of student engagement, practical knowledge and building critical thinking skills. However, assessing PBL can create a challenge for teachers.

Many schools see the answer in standards-based grading. However, this method takes effort on the part of the teacher and requires clear communication with parents, who are sometimes frightened by the new assessment model. Standards-based grading has its own set of advantages and disadvantages, but often allows for a growth mindset because it makes room for the reteaching of concepts. Though standards-based assessments are a popular approach to project-based learning, there are other assessment options as well. Finding the best fit for each school is part of the challenge and the beauty of the process.