Are certificates losing their value?

Increasingly, students, policymakers and stakeholders in the education industry have begun to question the value of the four year degree, seeing the rise in shorter, cheaper alternative credentialing options. Among these, certificates have grown in popularity as a quick way to offer students who may not be able to afford to go to these institutions a way to get some type of postsecondary credential to enter the workforce and earn a higher wage.

Research is showing, however, that the returns may be significantly less than what was anticipated with many jobs, needing higher level skills, going unfilled and credential earners still making less. This reality calls into question policymakers' support of this option, and shines a spotlight on the education to career pipeline as being the necessary focus.

As an alternative to certificates, education officials may see more success in supporting high school apprenticeships, where students earn community college degree credits and often go on to a four year degree. They can also start backing more CTE options, which offer students those necessary skills to enter the workforce in a particular craft.