ASU+GSV 2018: Our recap of the annual higher ed and K-12 innovation showcase
We've rounded up our coverage of last week's summit in San Diego in one location for your convenience
Administrators from K-12 and higher ed, policymakers and venture capitalists in education gathered in San Diego last week for the 2018 ASU+GSV Summit. The who's who of attendees saw the likes of former President George W. Bush, former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, Professor Angela Duckworth and several state education chiefs discussing topics that included the legacy of No Child Left Behind, the impact of the Parkland shooting's teen activists, SEL topics like "grit," and how to support aspiring leaders and urban students.
Education Dive was on-hand, and we've gathered all of our coverage below in one location for your convenience.
- Administrators and researchers forge strong partnerships to improve schools: These two districts make time for researcher-educator interaction in order to enhance study design.
- Former Education Secretary Duncan: Parkland teens are 'moving this country': School leaders also discussed innovative professional learning on the ASU+GSV Summit's final day
- 'Lots of models for undergrad' are necessary to meet demands of today's learners: Speakers on an ASU+GSV Summit panel agreed that most students, regardless of their age, need some support in order to be successful.
- Leaders discuss 'rebooting' higher ed to remain competitive: At a time when some question the value of a college degree, these institutions are successfully serving a "demographic that needs to have an education."
- Duckworth: 'Deliberate practice' is an important element of grit: Day two of ASU+GSV also included artist John Legend discussing how teachers can "change kids' lives."
- Southern New Hampshire U expands CBE model to refugees in Africa and Middle East: The lessons learned have implications for making higher education more affordable and accessible in the U.S.
- Sessions on SEL, personalized learning kick off ASU+GSV Summit: The day also saw former President George W. Bush reflect on his signature education policy.
