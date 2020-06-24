x
site logo
Deep Dive

Booms, busts and shopping malls: How Texas community colleges are revamping workforce development

In this series, we examine how these institutions are implementing new learning models and working with K-12 and employers to help students find their path.

Adeline Kon and Natalie Schwartz/Education Dive

Author

By

Published

June 24, 2020

Community colleges have long been tasked with developing their region's workforce. Yet employers often bemoan that they can't find workers with the knowledge and abilities they need, and several industries have yawning skills gaps. 

That's why earlier this year, Education Dive planned to visit a handful of community colleges in Texas that were either making big strides in preparing their students for in-demand jobs or taking on projects to revitalize their communities. We made it to only one of the colleges before the pandemic cut our trip short, but we were able to speak with representatives of the other schools by phone and email.

In many ways, Texas offers a microcosm view of larger trends playing out across U.S. community colleges. Several of the state's institutions must adapt to the growing need for workers in fields such as healthcare and professional services, all while improving their student outcomes. 

The coronavirus crisis is sharpening the focus on these priorities. The pandemic has left millions of U.S. workers without jobs and potentially scarred the economy for years to come. 

Community colleges in Texas and elsewhere will play a large role in the recovery, with short-term measures to get people back to work and long-term projects to train a vibrant workforce. These stories show how several institutions laid the groundwork before the pandemic to prepare their students for an evolving job market.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Higher Ed

Press Releases

Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

Survey Reveals Parents’ Top Concerns About Returning to School Since COVID-19
Press Release from Caissa Public Strategy
Peoria Unified School District Selects Discovery Education Experience to Support Classroom I...
Press Release from Discovery Education
CITI Program, in Collaboration with Consortium, Launches Free Online Course - COVID-19: Back...
Press Release from
CITI Program
Yellowdig Extends Free Offer to Instructors in Light of COVID-19
Press Release from
Yellowdig
View all | Post a press release
© 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.