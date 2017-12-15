Budgets, Moody's and SEL: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive examined the practice of framing "failure" as a necessity in learning. Also in higher ed, could Oberlin's budget concerns be a symptom of higher ed's greater financial woes? One thing's for sure: The Moody's outlook isn't good.
Meanwhile in K-12, a new report from the RAND Corporation provides insight on social-emotional learning solutions.
Be sure to check out our look at an Atlanta landlord's work providing an after-school education program and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- Oberlin's budget woes should worry all of higher ed: Officials at the elite, private institution are struggling to close a multi-million dollar budget deficit following a dip in enrollment this year.
- Framing 'failure' as a necessary educational experience: Educators and researchers must consider how students react to failure and how the experience could be better used as a facet of learning, according expert panelists at a Columbia University event.
- Moody's: Higher education sector outlook negative: The credit-rating agency downgraded the outlook of the higher education sector from stable to negative.
- Looking for SEL programs? New RAND report has answers: ESSA provides multiple opportunities for implementing social-emotional learning.
- Home work: Atlanta landlord provides after-school support to improve student performance, neighborhood stability: The program is one example of how “housing can be a positive pathway to achieving better school outcomes.”
