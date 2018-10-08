Colgate develops free speech policy that focuses on intent

Dive Brief:

A Colgate University task force has developed a report recommending free speech on campus be guaranteed but without causing "needless harm" and with "careful listening" becoming a critical part of campus dialogue, reported Inside Higher Ed.

Colgate President Brian W. Casey asked the group to study the history of freedom of expression on the New York campus and develop a "statement on academic freedom and the freedom of expression as it relates to all sectors of the university's community." The faculty, student government and board of trustees endorsed the report, which Casey also hopes will serve as a model for other institutions.

The 13-member task force had diverse views on the issue and admitted that their meetings, which took place over a year, were at times contentious , though they felt the discussions accurately reflected the dialogue on campus. They said by coming to a consensus they were demonstrating how controversy and differing views can coexist, be expressed and even strengthen an institution.

Dive Insight:

The Colgate report has drawn comparisons to the 2015 University of Chicago free speech statement that has been adopted by more than 35 universities. Spencer Kelly, a psychology and brain science professor who headed the Colgate task force, said that rather than simply adopt the University of Chicago guidelines the group wanted to emphasize "shared community values" and reaffirm that such a policy should "ultimately improve opportunities for teaching and learning," according to a university release.

Freedom of speech issues will be prominent on campus again this year, particularly due to national political discord. Students and faculty have expressed concern that colleges have too strenuously restricted student protests over situations such as Confederate monuments, visits by controversial speakers and even the language of professors. In one case that spurred a high-profile response, a conservative faculty member criticized a graduate student by name in a blog post.

In addition, a student who was restricted from handing out valentines with biblical messages filed a lawsuit claiming that her First Amendment right to free speech were being violated.

Some who say campuses need to be more open to free speech suggest institutions be required to adopt policies like the University of Chicago's statement, while others believe that the issue has been overstated and that those on both ends of the political spectrum have been treated equally.

Georgetown University researchers reported that there have been only about 60 reported discriminatory free speech incidents on U.S. campuses during the last two years, and that often the reports were about the same speakers.