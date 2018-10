College-prep centers in high schools leveling playing field

Concerns over the digital divide often focus on the increasing inability of students' without reliable internet access at home to complete school work . But it also affects those students' college search and applications, a process that spans a number of months and requires a good deal of timely online form submission.

Centers such as those in Indiana are an idea that many high schools could adapt, even if corners of guidance offices or school libraries are set up for this purpose. Where staff is stretched too thin to carve out time during the school day to oversee such centers, administrators can facilitate partnerships with local nonprofits to work with students on site. In Oakland, California, for example, Oakland Promise is one such partner with high schools, setting up college and career hubs on middle school and high school campuses.