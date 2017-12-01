Cool courses, HEA and Khan: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive examined how much of a boost institutions should give low-income students, as well as the rising focus on "cool classes" to attract new students.
Meanwhile, Congress is beginning to move on reauthorization of the Higher Education Act, and a number of tech trends are continuing to transform the sector. In programs like teacher ed specifically, the use of virtual reality is on the rise.
Be sure to check out our recent series stemming from a visit to the Khan Lab School and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive.
- The school that Khan built: The Khan Lab School blends online and offline learning in a space created for community.
- How much of a boost should institutions give low-income students?: This group often needs help understanding college expenses and aid options. They also may need emergency aid or a connection to social services to stay in school.
- Institutions double down on 'cool classes' to attract new students, tackle current events: Leaders defend the relevance of courses which explore topics like moral issues in sports and the impact of multiculturalism on mental health.
- 3 things for Congress to consider in HEA reauthorization: As the Senate HELP Committee takes a step towards reauthorization today, the Committee for Economic Development has some thoughts on where they should focus.
- 3 ed tech trends transforming higher ed: Leveraging these technologies can help leaders create managerial efficiencies, enhance the learning experience and prepare students for the workforce.
- Teacher ed programs turn to virtual reality: The approach allows future teachers to learn from mistakes in a "low-stakes" environment.
