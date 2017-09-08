DACA, tech struggles and e-sports: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive examined educators' struggles with tech integration and higher ed opportunities in e-sports.
But the week's biggest news, of course, was the termination of DACA, which is expected to have consequences in both higher ed and K-12, where the decision will impact some teachers as much as students.
Also in higher ed, a new report identifies digital literacy as a critical factor for employers when considering job candidates.
Be sure to check out our look at Rhode Island's model for university-industry workforce development partnerships and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- Educators grapple with integrating technology into the lecture: A new survey indicates millennials feel they learn more from devices than people — an issue faculty members are trying to navigate as they balance in-person instruction and tech.
- Universities see opportunity in e-sports: College football kicks off this weekend, but on some campuses, e-sports are king. Miami University's Glen Platt talks opportunities and obstacles to their expansion in higher ed.
- Rhode Island models university-industry partnerships for effective workforce development: The emphasis on building vocational programs across higher ed and industry has helped the state's economy rebound in the years following the Great Recession.
- How are higher ed leaders responding to DACA's end? : After President Trump announced a delayed end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, administrators are mostly focused on providing a sense of security and affirmation to students on campus.
- Digital literacy a key factor for employers, report finds: By 2020, 35% of skills vital for the workforce will have changed, with qualities like being technologically savvy topping the list, according to the World Economic Forum.
- Following DACA decision, districts boost efforts to provide support and accurate information: A significant number of educators and school personnel will be impacted alongside students.
