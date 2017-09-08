Brief

DACA, tech struggles and e-sports: The week's most-read education news

Sept. 8, 2017

This week, Education Dive examined educators' struggles with tech integration and higher ed opportunities in e-sports.

But the week's biggest news, of course, was the termination of DACA, which is expected to have consequences in both higher ed and K-12, where the decision will impact some teachers as much as students.

Also in higher ed, a new report identifies digital literacy as a critical factor for employers when considering job candidates.

Be sure to check out our look at Rhode Island's model for university-industry workforce development partnerships and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

