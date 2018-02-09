DCPS scandal, marijuana and benefit corporations: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive took a look at the DC Public Schools diploma scandal and the factors that contributed to it. Also in K-12, marijuana sales in states where recreational use has been legalized are producing revenue for schools and children's programs.
Meanwhile in higher ed, colleges and universities are trying to keep the pace as the corporate world makes strides in training workers on rapidly changing tech, and some areas of higher ed may also be looking to benefit corporations as a new model.
Be sure to check out our look at the shifting higher ed accountability landscape and more in this week's most-read news from Education Dive!
- DC Public Schools under FBI investigation amid diploma scandal: A graduation scandal is calling into question the value of reform efforts hailed by local and federal officials for the district's success that were then adopted by others nationwide.
- As companies step up to train workers in rapidly changing technologies, can universities keep up?: Backers say Woz U will help fill a labor gap and connect students to jobs without taking on mountains of student debt.
- Marijuana sales creating new revenue for schools, children's programs: Educators, however, are concerned about negative messages to students.
- Are college benefit corporations a new model for higher ed?: A decreased regulatory environment could see a number of for-profits institutions applying, or re-applying, for nonprofit status as public benefit corporations. What does this mean for the industry?
- The future of higher ed accountability — where accreditors, administrators divide: Leaders on both sides of the debate discuss what needs to happen for there to be better quality assurance standards throughout the industry.
