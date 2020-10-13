x
site logo
Brief

Dipping enrollment, funding implications worrying district leaders

Permission granted by Sheldon Erb

Author

By

Published

Oct. 13, 2020

Dive Brief:

  • Public school enrollment is dropping in both large and small districts, NPR reports, with enrollment at the kindergarten level down an average of 16%.
  • The trend is consistent across low-income, affluent, urban and rural districts, marking a reversal of the slow, steady increase in public school enrollment over the last 15 years.
  • Enrollment declines are especially steeper for kindergarten and pre-K, and the trend could cost districts money, as many receive state funds based on their number of students.

Dive Insight:

Many of the country's largest districts began the year remotely. In Los Angeles, the biggest kindergarten enrollment drops are taking place in the poorest neighborhoods — which could be due to the fact there is often no full-time learning support at home for the youngest learners. 

The uncertainty makes budget planning difficult. Enrollment numbers are one of the variables sending districts "in various states of limbo" with their finances, Marguerite Roza, director of Georgetown's Edunomics Lab, an education finance research center, told Education Dive in late September. 

In Washington state, where public school enrollment is down 2.8% since last year and kindergarten enrollment has plummeted by 14.1%, administrators worry the decline will mean a significant decrease in funding. The state also reported an increase of about 50% in enrollment in alternative learning experiences, from 30,000 to 44,000.

Kevin Brown, executive director of the Texas Association of School Administrators, told Education Dive districts will feel the impacts of dipping enrollment numbers if policies don't change. For now, the state is among others that are holding districts harmless for the declining number of students.   

Because of these fluctuations, districts will likely need to redo their budgets several times throughout the school year, experts have warned. Budget cuts could lead to furloughs and layoffs. 

Administrators hope attendance will improve once schools can return to in-person learning. Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal expects a boom in kindergarten and 1st grade registrations next year, when most expect in-person learning will resume. 

Recommended Reading:

Filed Under: K-12

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Getty Images

    3 colleges pause diversity efforts over Trump executive order

    The Labor Department released guidance on the directive, which bans training that discusses "divisive" concepts. One lobbying group asked it be rescinded. 

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: Oct. 9, 2020
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Brad Flickinger is licensed under CC BY 2.0
    Trendline

    Ed Tech

    Virtually overnight, the coronavirus pandemic forced a transformation of schools' approach to ed tech. We're keeping this page up to date with the latest ed tech trends and developments.

    By Education Dive staff

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    New Content Now Available in Discovery Education Services Helps Teachers and Students Honor ...
    Press Release from Discovery Education
    Lexia Core5 and PowerUp Helped Students and Teachers Succeed with Remote Blended Learning Du...
    Press Release from Lexia Learning
    LearnWell Names Ardena White as Vice President of District Mental Health Partnerships
    Press Release from LearnWell
    Rosetta Stone to Launch Emergent Bilingual Week
    Press Release from Rosetta Stone
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Getty Images

    3 colleges pause diversity efforts over Trump executive order

    The Labor Department released guidance on the directive, which bans training that discusses "divisive" concepts. One lobbying group asked it be rescinded. 

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: Oct. 9, 2020
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Brad Flickinger is licensed under CC BY 2.0
    Trendline

    Ed Tech

    Virtually overnight, the coronavirus pandemic forced a transformation of schools' approach to ed tech. We're keeping this page up to date with the latest ed tech trends and developments.

    By Education Dive staff
    • Latest in K-12
  • Hotlines fill tech, homework help gaps for teachers, parents during distance ed
    By Shawna De La Rosa • Oct. 13, 2020
  • Dipping enrollment, funding implications worrying district leaders
    By Shawna De La Rosa • Oct. 13, 2020
    • Sponsored by Rosetta Stone®
  • Familiar frameworks can help educators develop longer-term remote learning plans
    Oct. 13, 2020
    • Deep Dive
  • Ed leaders say finances, politics remain hurdles in COVID-19 response
    By Roger Riddell • Oct. 12, 2020
  • Fewer students to take NAEP due to COVID-19 challenges
    By Kara Arundel • Oct. 12, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.