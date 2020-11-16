x
site logo
Brief

Ed Dept: Colleges that don't report foreign gifts could lose federal aid

Shalina Chatlani

Author

By

Published

Nov. 16, 2020

Dive Brief:

  • The U.S. Department of Education is threatening to revoke colleges' access to federal financial aid if they fail to adequately report their financial ties to foreign entities.
  • The agency, in a document posted to the Federal Register on Friday, said it was highlighting the potential for it to take such an action in light of "widespread underreporting."
  • President Donald Trump's administration has been cracking down on colleges' involvement with foreign groups, particularly those in China, throughout the last four years. 

Dive Insight:

Section 117 of the Higher Education Act mandates colleges report to the Education Department any gifts and contracts with foreign countries and organizations that total $250,000 or more in a year. 

But the department has said institutions have provided an incomplete picture of their financial connections outside the U.S., and for several years it has beefed up enforcement of the federal law. It opened investigations into a dozen high-profile schools, and from those, said it discovered more than $6.5 billion in foreign money that went undisclosed, among other reporting failures.

The department, in the document posted Friday, said colleges that don't properly detail their foreign financial ties have violated the terms of receiving federal financial aid. The agency could then "implement a range of corrective measures," including taking away Title IV funding.

It also noted it had the power to subpoena certain records when looking into whether colleges breached Section 117.

Department spokesperson Angela Morabito wrote in an email that the federal law went "largely ignored for decades."

"The Department has created a modernized reporting portal to make it even easier for institutions to fulfill their legal obligations, and institutions have a legal duty to follow this federal transparency law," Morabito wrote.

Colleges, meanwhile, have been clamoring to understand their obligations under Section 117. The American Council on Education, the leading higher education lobbying group, has written to federal officials several times asking for clarification.

ACE has also complained that the department's new checklist for information colleges need to provide on foreign gifts exceeds the scope of the HEA. 

Terry Hartle, ACE's senior vice president of government relations said the department is giving itself regulatory authority "it wishes it had as opposed to the power that the law actually provides."

Hartle said the department, schools and public would be better served if the agency concentrated on explaining how institutions can comply with Section 117.

"Rather than do the hard work of facilitating compliance by answering questions, the department assumes that compliance will improve if it just imposes more requirements and stiffer penalties," Hartle said. 

The Trump administration has intensified its scrutiny of colleges' relationships with foreign entities, especially since a Senate subcommittee investigation found last year that colleges didn't properly report payments from Hanban, the controversial educational arm of the Chinese government that oversees Confucius Institutes.

This story has been updated with a comment from the U.S. Department of Education.

 

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Henry Turner/Newton North High School
    Q&A

    Lessons in Leadership: What does it mean to view learning through an anti-racist lens?

    Boston area principal Henry Turner says conversations should be structured so students aren't overwhelmed, and transparency is key when incidents occur.

    By Roger Riddell • Oct. 20, 2020
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Brad Flickinger is licensed under CC BY 2.0
    Trendline

    Ed Tech

    Virtually overnight, the coronavirus pandemic forced a transformation of schools' approach to ed tech. We're keeping this page up to date with the latest ed tech trends and developments.

    By Education Dive staff

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    MiEN Company Introduces Four New Furniture Product Offerings to Help Schools Solve Current a...
    Press Release from MiEN Company
    Anthology Expands Advancement and Alumni Engagement Capabilities with Strategic Acquisition ...
    Press Release from Anthology
    Discovery Education Announces Slate of Upcoming No-Cost Virtual Events
    Press Release from Discovery Education
    Rosetta Stone Announces Winners of the Emergent Bilingual Educators of the Year Award Program
    Press Release from Rosetta Stone
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Getty Images

    3 colleges pause diversity efforts over Trump executive order

    The Labor Department released guidance on the directive, which bans training that discusses "divisive" concepts. One lobbying group asked it be rescinded. 

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: Oct. 9, 2020
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Lindsay Unified School District
    Deep Dive

    Rubric for Recovery: How schools are educating marginalized students during COVID-19

    In a four-part series, we explore the challenges districts face teaching at-risk groups in-person and online, and how they are creatively addressing them. 

    Nov. 03, 2020
    • Latest in Higher Ed
  • Ashford U's accreditor signs off on ownership change
    By Hallie Busta • Nov. 16, 2020
  • Ed Dept: Colleges that don't report foreign gifts could lose federal aid
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: Nov. 16, 2020
    • Sponsored by Cengage
  • Addressing affordability in light of the pandemic
    Nov. 16, 2020
  • Graduate enrollment growth is speeding up — for now
    By Hallie Busta • Nov. 16, 2020
  • Number of international students in US declines for first time in over a decade
    By Natalie Schwartz • Updated: Nov. 16, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.