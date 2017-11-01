Ed Tech: What higher ed administrators need to know

In 2017, there’s very little we can do without technology — it is literally transforming the way we all do our jobs every day. Whether the conversation is about cybersecurity or emergency response preparation, recruitment or financial aid, applications and other technological aids are re-shaping the entire higher education landscape. Many of today’s students will never fill out a paper form, and most want information delivered to their mobile devices.

In our most recent spotlight issue, and just in time for Educause 2017, the Education Dive team tackles the essentials of Ed Tech.