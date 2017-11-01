Ed Tech: What higher ed administrators need to know
In 2017, there’s very little we can do without technology — it is literally transforming the way we all do our jobs every day. Whether the conversation is about cybersecurity or emergency response preparation, recruitment or financial aid, applications and other technological aids are re-shaping the entire higher education landscape. Many of today’s students will never fill out a paper form, and most want information delivered to their mobile devices.
In our most recent spotlight issue, and just in time for Educause 2017, the Education Dive team tackles the essentials of Ed Tech.
How low-coding technology helped the University of South Florida weather Hurricane Irma
Officials say they built a rapid response application to better inform decision-making in under 24 hours and a thorough collection of data was key. Read More»
Higher ed is becoming more entrenched in tech — what does this mean for CIOs?
We spoke with Virginia Tech CIO Scott Midkiff to find the answers. Read More»
CIOs craft strategies for student, staff cybersecurity awareness
Breaches of personal information are increasingly a part of the national conversation, and higher ed leaders are working overtime to reassure end users their data is safe. Read More»
Systems are important, but so are the people
In all cases, identifying the problem must precede identifying the solution, but getting campus buy-in and providing the essential professional development around solutions may be more critical. Read More»
3 testing ed tech challenges: Strategies to stay ahead
The transition to digital could streamline assessments, but it could also present difficulties. Read More»
