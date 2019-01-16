Educators can level up student learning using tech for classroom play

Dive Brief:

Marina Umaschi Bers, professor and chair of Tufts University's Eliot-Pearson Department of Child Study and Human Development, believes educators should create learning environments where classroom technology can be harnessed to enable learning through play, she wrote in EdSurge.

chair of Tufts University's Eliot-Pearson Department of Child Study and Human Development, she wrote in EdSurge. These tools should create learning "playgrounds" – which allow for more autonomy and choice – rather than "playpens," which Bers says are isolating and limiting. She also discusses her "Positive Technological Development" framework, which includes six "playground" behaviors children can exhibit when using ed tech: Content creation Creativity Choices of conduct Communication Collaboration Community building

Bers encourages teachers to view their class spaces as art rooms, where children aren’t directed to produce a correct answer, but instead to learn and discover. She also says it's important to embrace failure and, in rethinking assessment, to consider community events – such as inviting parents to see finished projects – as a way for children to take pride in their work.

Dive Insight:

After the early grades of elementary school, students rarely equate time spent in the classroom with fun. That’s arguably unfortunate for a number of reasons: For one, students who view learning as enjoyable may extend their educations and potentially career options. Plus, having fun also affects the brain chemically — helping children focus more keenly on their work and, as a result, engage and participate more in class activities.

Those are the findings noted in a Psychology Today article that says “stress, boredom, confusion” and other negative feelings “…can individually, and more profoundly in combination, interfere with learning,” noted author Judy Willis in a paper called “The Neuroscience of Joyful Education.”

“In addition, when classroom activities are pleasurable, the brain releases dopamine, a neurotransmitter that stimulates the memory centers and promotes the release of acetylcholine, which increases focused attention,” Willis wrote.

Does that mean schools should shift lessons from four-walled rooms to amusement parks? Certainly, field trips and even excursions to an outside classroom environment can provide a new view on a subject, engage students and liven up classwork. But elaborate efforts aren’t necessary to get students re-invigorated and excited about class time. Sometimes, it can come from simpler simpler steps – such as making a topic relevant to students’ interests, or tying what they’re learning to a real-world impact on their lives.

Giving students a chance to see how their educations may affect the world at large may help them find the relevance and joy in their classroom experience. And with technology becoming a bigger part of the educational sector, surveying the possibilities of making tech fun and useful in student learning will serve all parties going forward.