Educause 2017: Our recap of higher ed IT's premier gathering
We've rounded up all of our coverage from the organization's annual conference in one place for your convenience
Some 8,000 members of the higher education IT community descended uponPennsylvania Convention Center in downtown Philadelphia recently for the 2017 edition of Educause's annual conference. Education Dive was on hand to check out the latest ed tech on display on the showfloor, attend panels on rethinking institutional IT organization and improving higher ed workforce diversity, hear a keynote from famed physicist Michio Kaku, and get the latest on the top issues facing higher ed IT.
We've compiled a complete list of our coverage of this year's show below.
- Wednesday at Educause 2017: Michio Kaku, ECAR survey results and rethinking higher ed IT: Get caught up on some of the key sessions and vendor news to come out of higher ed's premier annual IT gathering thus far.
- Thursday at Educause 2017: Top IT issues and diversifying the campus tech workforce: The second day of the higher ed IT gathering saw a preview of Educause's 2018 Top 10 IT Issues as well as new Campus Computing Project survey results.
- How did 3 higher ed CIOs reimagine their institutions' IT organization?: IT leaders from Davidson College, Colgate University and the U of Richmond discussed their challenges and successes.
- How can higher ed IT develop, maintain workforce diversity?: Two CIOs and a chief diversity officer discussed failures, successes and best practices on the path to a more inclusive environment.
Follow Roger Riddell on Twitter