Efforts to close digital divide top states' plans for emergency relief funds

States will primarily use their portion of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund to plug remaining holes in students’ access to devices and reliable, high-speed internet access, according to their applications for the block grant. Many will also work to expand and improve the quality of curriculum materials used for distance learning.

Passed as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the fund allows state leaders broad flexibility in directing the money toward either K-12 or higher education, and most plan to include both systems when distributing the money.

Two states, however — Utah and Vermont — indicated they won't be using the GEER funds for remote learning and provided no additional information.

Several states, such as Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana and South Dakota, will create grant programs for districts. And they’ll give priority in awards to districts serving students with greater needs, such as those with disabilities, English learners and those in low-income and foster families.

“This pandemic has put a significant additional strain on these students, and the state must ensure that their learning and wraparound services remain constant,” reads Kansas’ application, referring to students in foster care. “Additional access to remote mental health services, supports for foster parents and additional lesson plans and best practices will be critical as families and educators enter the summer and prepare for the fall.”

In response to a question in the application, state leaders described the strategies officials used to survey families and educators to determine their needs related to distance learning. And a few noted they are developing or considering a statewide, online education platform with curriculum and instruction — if they don’t already have one.

Mississippi, for example, “is examining leveraging our best K-12 teachers to provide content statewide through virtual courses. This would allow rural and disadvantaged school districts to virtually access best practices and resources that would otherwise be unavailable to the benefit of students and families.”

‘Invest in the people’

The majority of states also listed professional development for teachers — to improve the quality of virtual learning — as another way they’ll use funds, once students’ device and connectivity needs are addressed. “We must invest in the people who will be delivering and facilitating the learning,” reads Indiana’s application.

A recent survey of teachers, conducted by Educators for Excellence, showed only 14% of the 600 respondents said they had “a great deal of experience” with remote instruction before the pandemic, and 44% listed the “challenge of moving instruction from the classroom to online” as a very serious obstacle to effectively implementing distance learning.

Almost two-thirds said they had received PD since the outbreak of the coronavirus, but less than 40% said the learning was very relevant to how they were currently teaching.

In addition, Learning Forward has been collecting feedback from participants during weekly webinars. With almost 14,000 participants so far, educators and other who provide PD have focused the most on two challenges.

“One, they focus on how to reach students in situations that may not support learning daily, whether because of lack of online access or particular family situations,” said Tracy Crow, Learning Forward’s chief strategy officer. “And they’re also eager to learn more about virtual instructional strategies that lead to greater engagement for those students who are able to connect regularly.”

While most states’ applications make general references to PD, North Dakota also noted PD could cover topics that are more difficult remotely, such as “family engagement strategies, student agency, social and emotional skills and application, deeper learning frameworks and assessment practices.”

A few other states named areas for potential funding less common across the states: