Engagement, taxes and Mitch Daniels: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive took a plunge into student engagement, examining a variety of topics from administrators' best practices to tech trends helping educators get students' attention and the latest efforts by schools to encourage student voice.
Meanwhile in higher ed, a proposed tax bill would curtail benefits for students and institutions in a variety of ways.
Be sure to check out our look at how former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels is making waves in higher ed and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- 6 administrators share strategies to gain — and maintain — student engagement: From design thinking to relevant lesson planning, these tactics have shown results in a variety of school environments.
- 5 tech trends influencing student engagement: With distractions on the rise, what's proving most effective at gaining and maintaining students' attention in the classroom?
- Mitch Daniels is shaking up higher education: Purdue-Kaplan dominated the headlines this year, making a number of noteworthy transformative — and financial — moves.
- Tax bill puts benefits for colleges, students on chopping block: Tax breaks which have favored philanthropists are on the line, threatening donations to higher ed.
- Schools creating new structures to encourage student voice: One superintendent says the biggest hurdle is "letting go and allowing kids to lead."
