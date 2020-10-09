x
site logo
Brief

Enrollment fell at more than half of colleges this fall: survey

Eleazar, Satria. (2020). Retrieved from Pexels.

Author

By

Published

Oct. 9, 2020

Dive Brief:

  • Slightly more than half of nearly 300 college presidents surveyed in September by the American Council on Education (ACE) say their campuses' enrollment is lower this fall than a year ago, with community college executives reporting decreases the most.
  • Thirty-one percent of private four-year college presidents said they enrolled more students this fall, compared to 15% of public four-year and 10% of public two-year leaders. 
  • Some 70% of four-year college execs reported decreased international student enrollment.

Dive Insight:

The share of college presidents reporting enrollment decreases this fall (55%) matches projections across all institution types. An ACE survey in July polling 270 presidents found 52% were expecting declines. However, a slightly larger percentage of private four-year and public two-year presidents expected their fall enrollment to stay the same than reported it did in the September survey.

More than a third (37%) of respondents across all institutions said enrollment fell 5% or less this fall, and the same share said it fell between 6% and 10%. Just 1% said it fell by 31% or more.

Preliminary data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center similarly showed modest decreases in fall enrollment, with community colleges taking the biggest hit. That could be because two-year schools tend to enroll more low-income and underrepresented students, groups the pandemic has disproportionately impacted, one analyst told Education Dive. 

Presidents responding to the most recent ACE survey pointed to decreases in international students, the move to remote instruction, individuals' financial hardships and COVID-19 health concerns as likely drivers of enrollment declines. 

Those who said enrollment increased credited the use of enrollment management tools, more financial aid and tuition discounts, and expanded online program offerings, ACE noted.

Most presidents reported increased spending across several categories, including technology, cleaning and financial aid, while just 18% said tuition revenue increased and 11% said the same of fees. 

In response, 61% said they are freezing hiring and another 20% may do so in the next year. More than half (54%) said they froze pay, with 23% potentially doing so within a year. The vast majority (88%) don't plan to "review tenured relationships," while 63% said they don't plan to cut employee pay.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Higher Ed

Editors' pick

  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Pixabay
    Trendline

    Analytics in Higher Education

    We explore how colleges are using analytics to address problems presented by the pandemic and issues that were looming large before it hit.

    By Education Dive staff

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    New Content Now Available in Discovery Education Services Helps Teachers and Students Honor ...
    Press Release from Discovery Education
    EdTech Platform Convertsation Announces Funding from F2P Ventures to Accelerate AI-backed Cl...
    Press Release from
    Convertsation
    Epic Announces Master Teacher Ambassadors For 2021 School Year
    Press Release from AM Mediaworks
    Gale Helps Charleston County School District Integrate Social Emotional Learning and Diversi...
    Press Release from
    Gale, a Cengage company
    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adobe Stock
    Trendline

    Professional Development

    Personalized learning experiences aren't just a goal for the classroom anymore — they're highly sought out for PD over traditional sit-and-get seminars. And there's no shortage of topics to cover.

    By Education Dive staff
    • Latest in Higher Ed
  • Enrollment fell at more than half of colleges this fall: survey
    By Hallie Busta • Oct. 09, 2020
  • U of Maine System gets $240M to launch engineering college, expand programs
    By Hallie Busta • Oct. 09, 2020
  • How the Trump administration's H-1B visa changes could affect colleges
    By Hallie Busta • Oct. 08, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.