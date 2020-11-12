x
site logo
Brief

Enrollment still down with three-quarters of colleges reporting

Eleazar, Satria. (2020). Retrieved from Pexels.

Author

By

Published

Nov. 12, 2020

Dive Brief:

  • Undergraduate enrollment decreases deepened slightly as more schools shared their numbers with the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, according to data released Thursday
  • Colleges reported 4.4% fewer undergraduates than a year ago as of Oct. 22, compared to a 4% lag as of late September. Graduate enrollment was up 2.9% in October, compared to 2.7% in September.
  • The latest report accounts for 76% of institutions the Clearinghouse covers, or 13.6 million students. A final count will be available mid-December.

Dive Insight:

The fall enrollment picture is filling in as more colleges share data with the Clearinghouse. And while, overall, higher education enrollment is still down by about 3% from last fall, the latest release shows a few changes in how those losses are materializing. 

The steepest declines continue to be among community colleges and first-year students, though their pace has eased as more colleges report numbers.

At for-profit colleges, earlier data indicated enrollment was up, but the latest numbers show it dropping. This is in part because for-profit colleges tend to have more flexible start dates than other institutions and so some that already reported are revising their numbers, Doug Shapiro, the center's executive director, said on a call with reporters Wednesday.

And graduate enrollment at four-year, private nonprofits grew slightly after appearing flat last month.

International students also continue to register declines, with a 15% decrease among undergraduates and a nearly 8% drop among graduate students. They were the only student group to experience declines in graduate enrollment. 

National Student Clearinghouse Research Center/Hallie Busta
 

Fall enrollment trends have been closely watched after reports early in the pandemic suggested colleges could see their student counts drop by as much as 20% year-over-year. While that hasn't occurred for most institutions — and some have even seen gains  where losses are reported is insightful.

For instance, while community college enrollment fell 9.5% year-over-year, enrollment at primarily online institutions rose 6%. Further, while undergraduate enrollment is decreasing across all age groups, it is growing at online-focused schools, both for traditional-age and adult learners. 

This trend, particularly among adult learners, suggests schools that are already suited for online instruction "are in a better position to capture some of this disruption" than are community colleges, Shapiro said. Some observers expected community college enrollment to increase as a result of the pandemic-induced recession, though Shapiro is not ruling it out. Past Clearinghouse data shows it took a few years for significant gains from the last recession to appear.

The Clearinghouse defines primarily online schools as those with more than 90% of students exclusively in distance courses pre-pandemic. The latest report includes 26 such schools.

The fall 2020 data covers schools reporting as of Oct. 22, 2020.
National Student Clearinghouse Research Center/Hallie Busta
 

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Brad Flickinger is licensed under CC BY 2.0
    Trendline

    Ed Tech

    Virtually overnight, the coronavirus pandemic forced a transformation of schools' approach to ed tech. We're keeping this page up to date with the latest ed tech trends and developments.

    By Education Dive staff
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip

    Will federal relief for colleges come before more budget cuts do?

    With state revenues down and enrollment uncertain, institutions have few places to turn for the $120 billion industry groups say the sector needs.

    By Daniel C. Vock • Nov. 06, 2020

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    MiEN Company Introduces Four New Furniture Product Offerings to Help Schools Solve Current a...
    Press Release from MiEN Company
    Gale Case Studies Launches to Help Higher Education Instructors Bring Social Justice Issues ...
    Press Release from
    Gale, a Cengage company
    Discovery Education Announces Slate of Upcoming No-Cost Virtual Events
    Press Release from Discovery Education
    WayUp and Symplicity Partner to Expand Access to Vetted, Reputable Jobs to Universities
    Press Release from
    Symplicity
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    seb_ra/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Trendline

    The Impact of Coronavirus on Higher Ed Enrollment

    The pandemic, changes in recruiting best practices and U.S. visa policies are shaping the competitive landscape for college enrollment.

    By Education Dive staff
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Zino Bang. (2016). Retrieved from Pexels.

    7 charts that give a snapshot of college enrollment this fall

    Fewer students headed to college, but the trend and its impact vary.

    By Hallie Busta • Nov. 03, 2020
    • Latest in Higher Ed
  • Enrollment still down with three-quarters of colleges reporting
    By Hallie Busta • Nov. 12, 2020
  • North American colleges most likely to expect revenue declines, survey finds
    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 11, 2020
  • As Thanksgiving break nears, colleges prepare to cut students loose
    By Hallie Busta • Nov. 10, 2020
    • Opinion
  • President Speaks: How Southern New Hampshire is getting tuition to $10K per year
    By Paul LeBlanc • Nov. 10, 2020
  • How can student success initiatives scale?
    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 09, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.