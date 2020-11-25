Exciting news from Education Dive

To better serve our readers, on Dec. 2, Education Dive will become two new sites: Higher Ed Dive and K-12 Dive. Learn more.
FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Author

By Education Dive Staff

Published

Nov. 25, 2020

Some breakups are hard. Others, well, aren't. 

After more than eight years covering higher education and K-12, and listening to our readers, it's time for a change. On Wednesday, Dec. 2, Education Dive will become two new publications: Higher Ed Dive and K-12 Dive.

What to expect

We know breaking up coverage between highereddive.com and k12dive.com will help you more efficiently find the news and resources you need. Each publication will continue to cover the topics you expect — and share coverage on issues that cross both sectors. 

Higher Ed Dive and K-12 Dive will continue to send our daily and weekender newsletters — and K-12 Dive will continue its weekly Curriculum newsletter, too. 

How to keep receiving education news

If you're already subscribed, thanks for reading. You'll continue to receive your same newsletters under Higher Ed Dive and K-12 Dive. Be sure to share the newsletters with your colleagues to make sure they're signed up, too. And if you're not subscribed, you can sign up here.

We look forward to keeping you informed on all things education.

    3 colleges pause diversity efforts over Trump executive order

    The Labor Department released guidance on the directive, which bans training that discusses "divisive" concepts. One lobbying group asked it be rescinded. 

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: Oct. 9, 2020
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adeline Kon/Education Dive
    Deep Dive

    Ed leaders say finances, politics remain hurdles in COVID-19 response

    An Ed Dive: K-12 survey finds administrators nationwide meeting essential needs, but fatigued by limited resources and inconsistent messaging.

    By Roger Riddell • Oct. 12, 2020

