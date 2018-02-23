Fariña, new higher ed approaches and more: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive caught up with retiring New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña to discuss her accomplishments, the district's future challenges and opportunities, her experiences rising through the educational ranks as a woman and more. Also in K-12, a new report from America’s Promise Alliance, The Aspen Institute’s Education and Society Program, and the Council of Chief State School Officers shows states are increasing efforts toward educational equity.
Meanwhile in higher ed, we examined how Pennsylvania leaders are shifting their approach to the higher ed model amid converging circumstances, as well as the lengths institutions are going to in order to cater to adult students.
Be sure to check out our look at how the Trump budget proposal would cut education data systems grants and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- Facing a perfect storm of circumstances, PA leaders take radical approach to higher ed model: Leaders are redesigning the system’s framework to align more closely with the priorities of ensuring student success and transforming leadership and governance at public institutions.
- Outgoing NYC Chancellor Fariña: Administrators should be curriculum experts, build networks beyond ed: The retiring chief of the nation's largest school system reflected on her accomplishments, what still needs to be done, and experiences as a woman.
- Catering to adult students includes book deliveries and meals: Tufts and Harvard among universities finding new ways to meet busy professionals' needs.
- Report: States implementing practices to increase educational equity: Offering implicit bias training is one way states have tried to improve equity over the past year.
- Trump budget plan would cut grants to support education data systems: Experts say states still need help in learning how to use the data.
