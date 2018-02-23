Fariña, new higher ed approaches and more: The week's most-read education news

This week, Education Dive caught up with retiring New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña to discuss her accomplishments, the district's future challenges and opportunities, her experiences rising through the educational ranks as a woman and more. Also in K-12, a new report from America’s Promise Alliance, The Aspen Institute’s Education and Society Program, and the Council of Chief State School Officers shows states are increasing efforts toward educational equity.

Meanwhile in higher ed, we examined how Pennsylvania leaders are shifting their approach to the higher ed model amid converging circumstances, as well as the lengths institutions are going to in order to cater to adult students.

Be sure to check out our look at how the Trump budget proposal would cut education data systems grants and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

​Would you like to see more education news like this in your inbox on a daily basis? Subscribe to our Education Dive email newsletter!