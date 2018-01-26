FETC, assessment and institutional innovation: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive took a look at NWEA's new K-3 reading fluency assessment and the opinions of researchers and educators on the use of digital and paper assessments.
Additionally, we visited the 38th Annual Future of Education Technology Conference in Orlando, FL, taking in a number of sessions including a keynote in which Sir Ken Robinson made his case for putting more focus on creativity in schools.
Meanwhile in higher ed, we examined 8 trends impacting the future of higher ed globally. And a new report indicates that many adult learners want to pursue a degree but see it as an option they simply can't afford.
Be sure to check out our first Institutional Innovation column and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- NWEA unveils K-3 reading fluency test: Researchers and teachers weigh in on using computer and in-person assessments.
- 8 global trends impacting higher ed : A new report offers international perspectives on the external forces shaping higher education worldwide.
- Institutional Innovation: How can higher ed leaders successfully innovate? : In our inaugural column, we discuss what it means to innovate practically and positively.
- Report: For many adult learners, going to college is desirable but unaffordable : Survey respondents also said they believe that a college education can unlock new career opportunities, and that they prefer on-campus classes over online courses.
- FETC 2018: Ken Robinson argues 2 key points in support of creative schools: More pressure is needed from the bottom up if a push for creativity over standardization is to continue forcing change in schools.
