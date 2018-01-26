FETC, assessment and institutional innovation: The week's most-read education news

This week, Education Dive took a look at NWEA's new K-3 reading fluency assessment and the opinions of researchers and educators on the use of digital and paper assessments.

Additionally, we visited the 38th Annual Future of Education Technology Conference in Orlando, FL, taking in a number of sessions including a keynote in which Sir Ken Robinson made his case for putting more focus on creativity in schools.

Meanwhile in higher ed, we examined 8 trends impacting the future of higher ed globally. And a new report indicates that many adult learners want to pursue a degree but see it as an option they simply can't afford.

Be sure to check out our first Institutional Innovation column and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

