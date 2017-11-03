First-gen retention, curriculum and partnerships: The week's most-read education news

This week, Education Dive examined how Ivy Tech's retention rates for first-generation students were lifted by a coaching program. Also in higher ed, the University of Texas System is embracing a model aimed at building networks of people in the system who can collaborate and share information around common issues.

Meanwhile in K-12, a 20-year-old union-teacher coalition issued a document in advance of the U.S. Supreme Court's Janus decision in a bid to shift the dialogue around school improvement, and a school-university partnership between Staten Island's Port Richmond High School and Wagner College is helping students realize their potential to attend and succeed in college.

Be sure to check out our coverage of the annual Educause conference for the latest on thought leadership in higher ed IT (and keep your eyes peeled for more in the coming days) as we wrap up this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

