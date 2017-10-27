Gates, credentials and partnerships: The week's most-read education news

This week, Bill Gates made headlines with the announcement that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation would refocus the priorities of its educational philanthropy on supporting "locally driven solutions" for student achievement from networks of districts, schools and teachers, in addition to abandoning investment in sometimes-controversial teacher evaluation methods.

Meanwhile in higher ed, new research suggests certificates might not be best for filling workforce gaps, despite the credentials being the fastest growing in the postsecondary field — though university-industry partnerships are increasingly seen as critical to boosting students' career options.

Additionally, Rutgers is launching a new social justice prep program to better prepare future educators.

Be sure to check out our look at the use of news literacy lessons to fight "fake news" and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

