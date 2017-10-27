Gates, credentials and partnerships: The week's most-read education news
This week, Bill Gates made headlines with the announcement that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation would refocus the priorities of its educational philanthropy on supporting "locally driven solutions" for student achievement from networks of districts, schools and teachers, in addition to abandoning investment in sometimes-controversial teacher evaluation methods.
Meanwhile in higher ed, new research suggests certificates might not be best for filling workforce gaps, despite the credentials being the fastest growing in the postsecondary field — though university-industry partnerships are increasingly seen as critical to boosting students' career options.
Additionally, Rutgers is launching a new social justice prep program to better prepare future educators.
Additionally, Rutgers is launching a new social justice prep program to better prepare future educators.
- Gates Foundation adjusts K-12 funding priorities, abandons teacher eval investment: In a recent speech, Bill Gates said new funding would place a greater focus on supporting "locally driven solutions" for student achievement from networks of districts, schools and teachers.
- Are certificates losing their value? : Research shows the alternative credentials may not actually help workers earn more than with just a high school degree.
- Rutgers launches new social justice prep program for future educators: Diversifying the teaching force isn't enough; educators from all backgrounds must know how to relate to an increasingly diverse student population.
- Schools fight spread of 'fake news' through news literacy lessons: Digital natives are astute when it comes to navigating social media, but researchers say "they are easily duped" by content.
- University-industry partnerships key to building students' career options : Career fairs and other standard recruitment practices may no longer be appealing to students.
