Gee, dyslexia and coding: The week's most-read education news

This week, West Virginia University President Gordon Gee told a DC crowd that higher ed mustn't be an either-or proposition, but one that both prepares students to get good jobs and provides an environment in which they can find themselves socially. And with Veterans Day in mind, we examined how colleges and universities can improve admissions policies for veterans.

Meanwhile in K-12, with the Hour of Code upon us, how can your school be sure to take part — and to make sure that learning continues beyond just a single hour of the year?

And can universal dyslexia screening raise achievement in schools by addressing one of the most common but overlooked conditions affecting students?

Be sure to check out our look at 13 college presidents who are veterans and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

Would you like to see more education news like this in your inbox on a daily basis? Subscribe to our Education Dive email newsletter!