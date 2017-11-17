Gee, dyslexia and coding: The week's most-read education news
This week, West Virginia University President Gordon Gee told a DC crowd that higher ed mustn't be an either-or proposition, but one that both prepares students to get good jobs and provides an environment in which they can find themselves socially. And with Veterans Day in mind, we examined how colleges and universities can improve admissions policies for veterans.
Meanwhile in K-12, with the Hour of Code upon us, how can your school be sure to take part — and to make sure that learning continues beyond just a single hour of the year?
And can universal dyslexia screening raise achievement in schools by addressing one of the most common but overlooked conditions affecting students?
Be sure to check out our look at 13 college presidents who are veterans and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- Gordon Gee: For higher ed to survive, we've got to 'blow up the box': The legendary higher ed leader says a complete reorganization of the way leaders approach the job will be needed to move the needle forward for the American economy.
- Universal dyslexia screening improves odds of success in school: As the understanding of dyslexia increases, schools must be aware of new strategies to address the condition.
- The Hour of Code is approaching: How can your school take part?: A variety of resources exist to help educators introduce students to computer science concepts across grade levels and subjects.
- 13 college presidents who are also veterans: In honor of Veterans Day, we salute these higher ed leaders who served our country before taking up careers in academia.
- How can institutions improve admissions policies for veterans?: Schools' approaches to veterans could benefit from an overhaul.
Would you like to see more education news like this in your inbox on a daily basis? Subscribe to our Education Dive email newsletter!
Follow Roger Riddell on Twitter