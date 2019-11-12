Grand Canyon pushes back in response to Ed Dept's review letter

Grand Canyon University issued a response on Tuesday to the U.S. Department of Education's decision last week to continue to regard it as a for-profit institution for the purposes of Title IV funding.

Grand Canyon had requested in January 2018 that the Education Department review its plans to spin off the university as a nonprofit entity that would contract with Grand Canyon Education (GCE), a publicly traded company, for education services.

The IRS and the university's accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission, had previously approved the conversion. And Brian Mueller, GCU president and GCE's CEO, told analysts last week the university has been "treated as a nonprofit entity by the state of Arizona, among others." GCU and GCE officially split on July 1, 2018.

In a statement posted to its website, GCU said it was "surprised and disappointed" by the department's decision, saying it "made critical errors in its understanding of the facts and its application of the law."

GCU said the department was "unwilling to have any meaningful discussions" over the past 22 months about its proposal to spin off GCU as a nonprofit. The university is considering challenging the decision.

In response to Education Dive's request for comment Tuesday, the Ed Department shared a copy of its preacquisition review letter sent to GCU last week.

The letter offers more details on the transaction, including an agreement through which GCE provides services to GCU in exchange for roughly 60% of its revenue from tuition, fees and other income sources such as athletic ticket sales. That includes GCE being GCU's exclusive provider of services including marketing, enrollment and budget consultations, student support and technology.

GCE, meanwhile, is responsible for 28% of GCU's operating costs, according to the department's letter. The agreement has an initial 15-year term, with automated renewals in five-year increments afterward. GCU can break the agreement after seven years or when certain debts are repaid, but it must also pay 50% of the services paid or due to GCE for the prior 12 months.

The department cites a report from Barclays that GCE filed in the lead-up to it separating from GCU. It notes GCE would get a "significant concentration" of GCU's revenue should the university be in a position of hiring the company for those and other services. That could raise the university's operating costs to as much as $1.5 billion in 2019, it quotes the letter as saying.

GCU in its statement claims the department relies too heavily on the Barclays report and misunderstood another report from Deloitte in making its decision. According to the university, Barclays was a financial advisor only to GCE in the transaction.

Observers have said Mueller being both the head of GCE and president of GCU could be a potential conflict of interest in the transaction and operation of the two entities going forward.

The department says that although the organizations have separate, independent boards, Mueller is also a GCE shareholder, noting these are "obviously conflicting loyalties" and that it is "not satisfied" that the current setup ensures that Mueller's "undivided loyalty is to the Institution."

GCU says its accreditor approved the dual role and had "far greater substantive interaction" with the university during its own review process.

The university takes issue with the method the department used to disqualify it as a nonprofit. Meanwhile, in its own assessment, the department wrote that revenue-share agreements, particularly those lacking a cap such as the one between GCU and GCE, can reap undue rewards for the private partner, in this case GCE.

"[T]he Department has concluded that the primary purpose of the (agreement), and by extension, the Transaction, was to drive shareholder value for GCE with GCU as its captive client — potentially in perpetuity," the department wrote.

Further, its letter alleges GCE executives had "extensive discussion" about the potential benefits of the transaction at a November 2017 board meeting, and that one executive later asserted that a review of the transaction after it closed could yield a higher valuation for the university, thus benefiting GCE.

GCE says the department should let the IRS decide what qualifies as a nonprofit. But as the department noted in its letter, it makes its own decision on which schools qualify for nonprofit status, and it doesn’t have to "defer to" state and IRS approvals.

Further, the department says GCU cannot advertise itself as a nonprofit institution, writing that it might be "confusing to students."

The department's decision and GCU's pushback come as GCE has said it is looking to partner with additional colleges and universities. In addition to GCU, GCE supports Orbis Education, which it agreed to buy late last year.

Trace Urdan, a managing director with investment bank and consulting firm Tyton Partners, said the "fundamental question" with regard to GCU's nonprofit status is which governing authority has the power under statute to make a decision one way or the other. "I think a judge may have to decide that," he told Education Dive in an email Thursday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.