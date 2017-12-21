Greater collaboration, college-ready students and unrestricted donations: Higher ed leaders share their holiday wish lists
This past year has seen a number of highs and lows, disruptions and innovations across the whole country — the whole world, for that matter. And higher education has been no exception.
We asked a handful of presidents and leaders to reflect on the past year and share their wish lists for the coming year. Here’s what they had to say:
Monty Sullivan
President, Louisiana Community
& Technical College System
Hoping 2018 will bring a renewed focus on solving the nation's skills gap by engaging the 60+ million adults with a high school diploma or less in relevant education & training that paves a path to the middle class. Workforce Pell as proposed in PROSPER Act would be a step forward.
Roslyn Clark Artis
President, Benedict College
On behalf of the entire Benedict College Family, I wish for peace, love and joy this holiday season for all of my students and their families. As we look toward a new year, I remain hopeful about my students’ bright futures. Higher education remains the surest path to intellectual growth and economic advancement. I wish for a renewed focus on our mission, sound decision making and fiscal management, renewed purpose in all our students and uncommon generosity on the part of our donors and supporters.
Dr. David M. Steele-Figuredo
President, Woodbury University
I wish for college-ready high school students with strong math and writing skills – remediation for incoming students in California is over 40%! I’d love to have students who have assimilated the lessons of history; we keep repeating lessons that the Greeks imparted over 2,400 years ago! Students who know where Albania is on a map is another wish. The geographic knowledge of our students is pathetic – it is not the capital of New York! Parents who understand the FERPA law and know that no, we cannot release grades without the student’s approval! And finally, donors who give unrestricted donations, because we need flexibility to apply resources to the greatest need!
Melinda Treadwell
Interim President, Keene State College
I wish for us all to remember that access to higher education is a right for all, not a privilege for the few, and for more first-generation students —like me—to enroll in higher education, providing a pathway to meaningful work and success in their futures. I want to see expanded collaboration among colleges and universities to seek new and innovative ways to best serve students—they are our future! I am also wishing for continued growth in financial support for students—we are making this a priority through June 30, 2018 with our President’s Challenge Scholarship fund and for all students to realize that their future lives are immeasurably enriched through education!
Katrina Rogers
President, Fielding Graduate University
Orlando Taylor
Vice President for Strategic Initiatives,
Fielding Graduate University
In the conversation about free tuition, we would like to see graduate school fully publicly funded. We would also like to see a miraculous improvement of the reauthorization of the Higher Education Act, and no HBCU closures next year.
