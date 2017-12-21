Greater collaboration, college-ready students and unrestricted donations: Higher ed leaders share their holiday wish lists

This past year has seen a number of highs and lows, disruptions and innovations across the whole country — the whole world, for that matter. And higher education has been no exception.

We asked a handful of presidents and leaders to reflect on the past year and share their wish lists for the coming year. Here’s what they had to say:

Monty Sullivan President, Louisiana Community

& Technical College System Hoping 2018 will bring a renewed focus on solving the nation's skills gap by engaging the 60+ million adults with a high school diploma or less in relevant education & training that paves a path to the middle class. Workforce Pell as proposed in PROSPER Act would be a step forward.