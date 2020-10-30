x
site logo

Here's where Trump and Biden stand on key higher education issues

We looked at the incumbent's last four years and his challenger's proposals for immigration, Title IX and free college.

Photography by Gage Skidmore / Photo Illustration by Kendall Davis/Education Dive

Author

By

Published

Oct. 30, 2020

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign hasn't rolled out a grand plan for higher education. But policy and regulatory changes enacted over the last four years resulted in significant adjustments for the sector, from how campuses address sexual assault to how for-profit colleges are held accountable. And they offer a glimpse at what could come if Trump is reelected.

His challenger, Joe Biden, has been clearer about how he plans to shape postsecondary education if elected. As vice president under the Obama administration, Biden had a hand in many of the policies the Trump administration tried to or successfully overturned. 

Here, we examine some of Biden's pledges and how his administration might execute them. We also take a look back at how the Trump administration's policies have influenced higher ed.

Follow on Twitter

Follow on Twitter

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Higher Ed Policy & Regulation

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Henry Turner/Newton North High School
    Q&A

    Lessons in Leadership: What does it mean to view learning through an anti-racist lens?

    Boston area principal Henry Turner says conversations should be structured so students aren't overwhelmed, and transparency is key when incidents occur.

    By Roger Riddell • Oct. 20, 2020
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    seb_ra/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Trendline

    The Impact of Coronavirus on Higher Ed Enrollment

    The pandemic, changes in recruiting best practices and U.S. visa policies are shaping the competitive landscape for college enrollment.

    By Education Dive staff

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Beach Park Community Consolidated School District #3 and Discovery Education Launch New Part...
    Press Release from Discovery Education
    SightLine Develops New Data Products to Manage COVID Response
    Press Release from
    SightLine
    WayUp and Symplicity Partner to Expand Access to Vetted, Reputable Jobs to Universities
    Press Release from
    Symplicity
    Lexia Core5 and PowerUp Helped Students and Teachers Succeed with Remote Blended Learning Du...
    Press Release from Lexia Learning
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adobe Stock
    Trendline

    Professional Development

    Personalized learning experiences aren't just a goal for the classroom anymore — they're highly sought out for PD over traditional sit-and-get seminars. And there's no shortage of topics to cover.

    By Education Dive staff
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Henry Turner/Newton North High School
    Q&A

    Lessons in Leadership: What does it mean to view learning through an anti-racist lens?

    Boston area principal Henry Turner says conversations should be structured so students aren't overwhelmed, and transparency is key when incidents occur.

    By Roger Riddell • Oct. 20, 2020
    • Latest in Higher Ed
  • American Public Education's purchase of Rasmussen U grows nursing footprint
    By Hallie Busta • Oct. 30, 2020
  • Here's where Trump and Biden stand on key higher education issues
    By Natalie Schwartz, Jeremy Bauer-Wolf and Hallie Busta • Oct. 30, 2020
  • How would Biden's immigration proposals affect international students?
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Oct. 30, 2020
  • U of California can't consider SAT, ACT, appeals court rules
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Oct. 30, 2020
    • Opinion
  • President Speaks: Building a 'launchpad' for students stalled by COVID-19
    By Marlene Tromp • Oct. 29, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.