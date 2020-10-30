Here's where Trump and Biden stand on key higher education issues

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign hasn't rolled out a grand plan for higher education. But policy and regulatory changes enacted over the last four years resulted in significant adjustments for the sector, from how campuses address sexual assault to how for-profit colleges are held accountable. And they offer a glimpse at what could come if Trump is reelected.

His challenger, Joe Biden, has been clearer about how he plans to shape postsecondary education if elected. As vice president under the Obama administration, Biden had a hand in many of the policies the Trump administration tried to or successfully overturned.

Here, we examine some of Biden's pledges and how his administration might execute them. We also take a look back at how the Trump administration's policies have influenced higher ed.