x
site logo
Brief

High school SEL requires approach geared to teens' changes

Getty Images

Author

By

Published

Nov. 4, 2020

Dive Brief:

  • While social-emotional learning lessons are commonly found in elementary school, they are less likely to be in high school curriculum, writes Edutopia, citing a 2019 survey, “Support for Social and Emotional Learning is Widespread,” from the RAND Corp. Yet teens still have a need for these tools, as they make the shift into adulthood.
  • There are ways for educators to work SEL lessons into existing classes for teens. One way is to designate the first few minutes at the start of class to ask high school students to mention what they’re grateful for. Another is to have teenagers play simple games, such as passing a ball to one another, designed to connect them together — and perhaps even laugh.
  • Educators may also want to scale back homework, which can relieve stress for not just students but teachers as well. And schools can consider assigning an adult to each teen, someone who regularly checks in with them — separate from their academic needs — to make sure they feel someone is connecting to them on a personal level.

Dive Insight:

Pressures and life changes are different for teens than for children at the elementary and middle school level — from physical hormone adjustments, to social pressure from peer groups, as well as facing the transition into adulthood that could mean leaving home for college, living on their own, or finding work.

There are often classes devoted to some of these needs, from job training courses to those that focus on health and wellness. But SEL skills can just as equally be woven into existing courses, whether that’s art or English, politics or literature, where human emotions and communication are explored and studied, and can be used to help students examine these in themselves as well.

Empathy and social awareness, core SEL skills, can be interwoven into English language arts classes, for example, by having high school students examine texts they’re reading for different perspectives, as CASEL suggests in its high school guidelines. Then there’s active listening skills, which can even be taught online, a key SEL lesson that can help teens learn how to listen to each other. This is not only useful in defusing peer issues, but also in how they support each other as they collaborate on school work.

Politics courses, where subject matter and discussions can be polarizing, can also be harnessed to teach self-management skills. The nonprofit Common Sense hosts a free online lesson, designed specifically for high schoolers, that teaches strategies for managing civil discourse, and how to apply them when and if tempers start to flare.

Recommended Reading:

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: K-12 Technology Curriculum

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Getty Images

    3 colleges pause diversity efforts over Trump executive order

    The Labor Department released guidance on the directive, which bans training that discusses "divisive" concepts. One lobbying group asked it be rescinded. 

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: Oct. 9, 2020
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    ijeab/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Trendline

    Hybrid Learning

    Some colleges are using a mix of in-person and remote instruction to continue classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    By Education Dive staff

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    MiEN Company Introduces Four New Furniture Product Offerings to Help Schools Solve Current a...
    Press Release from MiEN Company
    WayUp and Symplicity Partner to Expand Access to Vetted, Reputable Jobs to Universities
    Press Release from
    Symplicity
    Gale Case Studies Launches to Help Higher Education Instructors Bring Social Justice Issues ...
    Press Release from
    Gale, a Cengage company
    Arcademics Launches its Fifth Annual Online National Math Competition
    Press Release from Arcademics
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    ijeab/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Trendline

    Hybrid Learning

    Some colleges are using a mix of in-person and remote instruction to continue classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    By Education Dive staff
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Getty Images

    3 colleges pause diversity efforts over Trump executive order

    The Labor Department released guidance on the directive, which bans training that discusses "divisive" concepts. One lobbying group asked it be rescinded. 

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: Oct. 9, 2020
    • Latest in K-12
  • TIAA Bank aims to boost financial literacy with K-12 program
    By Anna Hrushka • Nov. 04, 2020
  • Translating dyslexia support to distance learning a challenge, but not impossible
    By Shawna De La Rosa • Nov. 04, 2020
  • High school SEL requires approach geared to teens' changes
    By Lauren Barack • Nov. 04, 2020
  • How 3 school systems initiated antiracist practices
    By Kara Arundel • Nov. 04, 2020
    • Deep Dive
  • Rubric for Recovery: Tightening budgets, litigation add to pandemic special ed pressures
    By Kara Arundel • Nov. 04, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.