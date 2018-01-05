Higher ed trends and K-12 administrators to watch: The week's most-read education news

It's a new year, and this week, Education Dive hit the ground running with looks at the 5 trends poised to shake up higher education in 2018, as well as 5 K-12 administrators and 6 districts to watch.

In K-12, trends around makerspaces and nontraditional classroom furniture aren't likely to disappear anytime soon — the former is now being eyed as an opportunity to offer students microcredentials that demonstrate skills learned, while the latter still has plenty of proponents touting the physical and cognitive benefits of more flexible seating arrangements.

Be sure to check out our exploration of what the College Football Playoff would be like if it was based on graduation rates and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

