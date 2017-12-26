Higher Education's Top Stories of 2017
From Donald Trump to HBCUs, free community college and pedagogy, we look back at the year's top headlines
Many of the most-read stories of 2017 were actually not written in 2017 at all, which speaks a lot to the continuity in higher education over the last few years. For example, as higher ed leaders continue to weigh how such free community college proposals could feasibly attack the affordability crisis without killing the industry, 5 Pros and Cons of Obama’s Free Community College Plan, written in 2015, remains a top piece. And, as we learned this year, 7 competency-based higher ed programs from 2014. And the persistent interest in the 10 mobile apps making campuses safer is right in line with our 2017 investment of the year. However, we have no explanation at all for why the 10 secret societies among higher ed's most mysterious, a fun Halloween-themed piece from 2014, continues to be such a favorite among readers.
Predictably, piece which recognize individuals and trends in the industry, like the 2016 Dive Awards for higher ed, 5 higher ed leaders to watch in 2017 (and beyond) and 4 trends poised to transform the future of higher education were immensely popular. Perhaps less predictably, the most-read story from 2017 was one about HBCUs forming a $1.5M national black male teacher training initiative. Here, we round up the other top posts from 2017 as we look ahead to the new year and anticipate what lies ahead.
Top News: HBCUs, Trump and student affairsBefore we named the election of Donald Trump our 2017 disruption of the year, members of the higher education community joined observers from around the world with a keen interest, mixed with a bit of trepidation, in how the 45th president of the United States would leave his mark on higher education and every other industry. Of our top-ten news stories this year, Trump — and his controversial pick for education secretary, Betsy DeVos — was front-and-center in four. Right behind Trump, and accounting for the most-read story of 2017 overall, were historically black colleges and universities, many of which have seen somewhat of an enrollment resurgence since the election. Here’s a recap of the top news stories of 2017:
Is the HBCU bubble next in line to burst?
Trump signs order that may discourage international student applicants
DeVos reiterates choice agenda, suggests scrapping HEA for new law in keynote at ASU_GSV
Pre-College factors biggest determinant of college success
Trump budget proposal protects Pell, HBCUs amid $9.2B Ed. Dept. cuts
HBCUs form $1.5M black male teacher training initiative
More faculty are flipping classrooms, report says
Purdue to acquire Kaplan U, with Kaplan to stay on as non-academic administrator
Betsy DeVos confirmed as education secretary
Evergreen State College protest reflects need to proactiely address campus concerns
Top Features: Leaders to watch, pedagogy and student successIn any year, stories about people and “who to watch” lists dominate the top features, and this year was no exception. Other themes which emerged this year were around the ideas of teaching faculty how to teach and unpacking the things that make students successful or hinder their success. Here’s a recap of the top features from 2017:
5 higher education leaders to watch in 2017 and beyond
4 trends poised to transform the future of higher education
4 community college leaders to watch in 2017 and beyond
Professors are hired to teach, but few are taught how
6 signs learning a second language enhances student success
10 Twitter accounts every higher ed leader should follow
’De-colonizing’ the curriculum critical to improving outcomes for students
Nearly half of prospective college students don’t expect to graduate
Higher Education officials brace for impact of Trump liberal arts cuts
Gordon Gee: For higher education to survive, ‘we’ve got to blow up the box’
