Holograms on the horizon for classrooms

Dive Brief:

Holograms are among developing augmented reality technologies likely to find their way into classrooms sooner rather than later, according to EdTech: Focus on K-12.

Products like Microsoft's HoloLens wireless headset are making the delivery of immersive holographic experiences possible, but at a current price of $3,000, they're still not likely a realistic investment for widespread adoption.

Potential uses include illustrating scenarios and concepts in subjects ranging from history to math and science.

Dive Insight:

Much like virtual reality (VR) headsets, holographic technology has the potential to immerse students in lessons with detailed, interactive visual representations of the material they are studying. Where VR might place them in the middle of a scenario, holograms can provide a 3D model they can view from all angles and manipulate as needed.

The cost, however, remains a roadblock to adoption at this time. As the technology matures and uses for the average consumer are developed, this will become less of a concern — but in the meantime, tools like the HoloLens will be limited to affluent early adopters. The experimentation of these schools or districts can pave the way in the development of best practices and use cases for the classroom until costs allow for more widespread adoption.

As with all technology purchases, the decision to move forward will have to be weighed with a consideration of how holograms can open otherwise inaccessible doors for students — and whether there aren't alternative approaches that may be better suited to stretch farther for the same amount of money or less at this point in time.