x
site logo
Brief

How deeply will digital learning transform K-12 long term?

FG Trade via Getty Images

Author

By

Published

Oct. 22, 2020

Dive Brief:

  • Using data from Project Tomorrow's Speak Up Research Project, a new report identifies three takeaways as evidence of potential significant, long-term impacts on K-12 educational models at large.
  • Among the takeaways from “Digital Learning During the Pandemic: Emerging Evidence of an Education Transformation”:
    • Greater digital resource usage by teachers and students expands opportunities for defining rigor and quality of resources, and greater context for defining digital learning's value.
    • Parents have a stronger appreciation of digital learning as a mode of delivery for education as well as their role in the learning process at home.
    • Students' appreciation of technology as a learning tool has also grown, with recognition of new mediums for educational delivery and better learning environments for some.
  • The report is based on 2019-20 Speak Up Research Project survey data collected from 110,467 K-12 students, 11,731 teachers and librarians, 1,128 school and district level administrators, 11,749 parents and 1,532 community members, representing 8,933 public, private and charter schools and 268 school districts nationwide.

Dive Insight:

In a news release, Project Tomorrow CEO Julie A. Evans said examining the Speak Up results from before and after spring school closures allows education researchers "to see in almost real time how the unexpected shift has altered not only teachers’ expectations for using technology within learning, but also parents’ perceptions on the value of digital learning and the impact of this experience on students’ aspirations for enhanced learning environments."

While the transition to remote learning due to COVID-19 came swiftly and with its share of challenges, elements that have worked well are likely to persist as new features of the educational model long after the pandemic subsides. School districts, for example, now have a model for continuing to deliver education in the event of closures due to inclement weather, natural disasters or other unforeseen emergencies, should they choose to do so.

But even as some students have acclimated well to digital learning, there are still hurdles for many. Access to home internet connections remains a barrier for some low-income students, as well as those in remote rural areas where local infrastructure isn't in place for even some families that can afford service to get reliable broadband internet. Some of these areas also lack cell towers close enough to tether take-home Wi-Fi hotspots to.

And for low-income students who do have home internet access, administrators like Henry Turner, principal of Newton North High School in Massachusetts, point out that some students may feel a sense of socioeconomic shame as it pertains to what is — or isn't — behind them on camera.

In schools where students have returned at least partially to physical classrooms, there also remains the challenge of making synchronous learning — in which half of a class in-person and half online are taught simultaneously — a more manageable experience for educators, who must balance the needs of both groups of students.

Ample professional development is a must, experts say, to prepare for these and other scenarios playing out in schools nationwide. But projected budget cuts resulting from a pandemic-driven recession, as well as the impact of business shutdowns and slowdowns on tax revenues that fund schools, will prove to be yet another challenge principals and superintendents must navigate in providing those opportunities and other resources in the coming years. 

In short, while the stage is set for significant educational transformation, how far and fast it goes is dependent upon numerous factors that will vary at the state and district levels.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: K-12 Technology Online Learning

Editors' picks

  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adobe Stock
    Trendline

    Professional Development

    Personalized learning experiences aren't just a goal for the classroom anymore — they're highly sought out for PD over traditional sit-and-get seminars. And there's no shortage of topics to cover.

    By Education Dive staff
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adeline Kon/Education Dive
    Deep Dive

    Ed leaders say finances, politics remain hurdles in COVID-19 response

    An Ed Dive: K-12 survey finds administrators nationwide meeting essential needs, but fatigued by limited resources and inconsistent messaging.

    By Roger Riddell • Oct. 12, 2020

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    The Executive MBA Council’s Annual Member Program 2020 Survey Results Show an Increase in Di...
    Press Release from Executive MBA Council
    New Resources Support Discovery Education’s Effort to Keep Students and Teachers Connected t...
    Press Release from Discovery Education
    Zovio Announces Matthew Hillman as Executive Vice President of University Partnerships
    Press Release from Zovio
    New VHS Learning and National Math and Science Initiative Program Enables Over 100 Rural Stu...
    Press Release from VHS Learning
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adobe Stock
    Trendline

    Professional Development

    Personalized learning experiences aren't just a goal for the classroom anymore — they're highly sought out for PD over traditional sit-and-get seminars. And there's no shortage of topics to cover.

    By Education Dive staff
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adeline Kon/Education Dive
    Deep Dive

    Ed leaders say finances, politics remain hurdles in COVID-19 response

    An Ed Dive: K-12 survey finds administrators nationwide meeting essential needs, but fatigued by limited resources and inconsistent messaging.

    By Roger Riddell • Oct. 12, 2020
    • Latest in K-12
  • How deeply will digital learning transform K-12 long term?
    By Roger Riddell • Oct. 22, 2020
  • College Board adds African diaspora as AP Seminar theme
    By Shawna De La Rosa • Oct. 21, 2020
  • Flexible backup plans keep online learning going through illness, outages
    By Lauren Barack • Oct. 21, 2020
  • Report: SEL programs benefit from partnerships, adults' skills
    By Naaz Modan • Oct. 21, 2020
    • Q&A
  • Lessons in Leadership: What does it mean to view learning through an anti-racist lens?
    By Roger Riddell • Oct. 20, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.