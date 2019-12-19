How higher education fared in the 2020 spending package

Dive Brief:

The Senate on Thursday approved a $1.4 trillion that boosts spending for certain higher education priorities, such as Federal Work-Study and minority-serving institutions (MSIs). appropriations package

President Donald Trump has until midnight Friday to sign the deal to avoid a government shutdown. It does not follow the cuts in education that the administration initially proposed.

Education associations and advocacy groups, including researchers who were initially concerned about Trump slashing their funding, have publicly praised the budget.

Dive Insight:

Trump had recommended a $7.1 billion cut, amounting to a 10% year-over-year decrease in spending, for the U.S. Department of Education in his original fiscal year 2020 budget proposal put forth in March.

At the time, the administration signaled it wanted to prioritize workforce development, requesting Congress direct funding to career and technical education programs.

Trump’s plan called for reworking the Federal Work-Study program to refocus on career-oriented training, though it also had significant cuts to the program.

The draft budget proved deeply unpopular among organizations such as the American Council on Education (ACE). Ted Mitchell, ACE’s president, blasted the administration when the proposal was released, calling the myriad cuts “draconian” and a poor investment in financial aid and research.

The Senate on Thursday passed the twin bills that make up the finalized budget. The final deal appears to have eased the initial concerns of those groups, which drew particular attention to the expansion of Pell Grants.

The budget brings the maximum Pell award up to $6,345, a $150 increase.

Funding for Federal Work-Study will increase by $50 million, for a total $1.2 billion, which is $680 million more than Trump’s request. The Federal Supplemental Education Opportunity Grant (SEOG) program, another form of federal student aid, was approved for $25 million more, bringing it to $865 million. The president had tried to eliminate the program altogether.

Those increases “would boost affordability, helping students access and excel in higher education,” Peter McPherson, president of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU), said in a statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the spending package.

Overall, the budget gives $72.8 billion in discretionary appropriations to the Education Department. Other higher education initiatives will be funded as follows: