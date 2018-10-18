Deep Dive

How many colleges and universities have closed since 2016?

We're tracking closings and consolidation and looking at what the trend means for higher ed.

Author

By

Published

Oct. 18, 2018

The last two years have been tumultuous ones for the U.S. higher education industry.

Increased regulation and falling enrollment were among several factors contributing to the closure or consolidation of hundreds of colleges and universities around the country.

That consolidation also had an impact on the priorities of ones that remained open. Institutions are adding degree programs in emerging tech fields such as artificial intelligence, dropping low-enrollment programs including some in the liberal arts, and looking online where they can reach a bigger audience with niche subject matter.

That activity is ongoing, which is why we've started publishing a list of closures and M&A activity from 2016 to the present. We're pairing it with analysis of the major trends the data reveal. We'll update the list and our analysis as we hear about closures, M&A and other consolidation. We're also keeping track of major news around departments and programs added, dropped or otherwise changed each quarter.

If you see something we missed, let us know by using this form. You can see the full list here.

Below, we explore some of the biggest trends in higher ed consolidation.

The future of for-profits

Education Dive's list includes more than 50 for-profit colleges that closed, were acquired or consolidated since 2016. Among them are chains such as Brown Mackie, ITT and DeVry that operated tens of campuses across the country, meaning the count of affected locations is much higher. 

Data from the National Center for Education Statistics show that more than 100 for-profit colleges closed between the 2016-17 and 2017-18 academic years alone, while 20 nonprofit colleges shuttered during that period. And although the number of credentials issued increased 1.2% from 2012-13 to 2016-17, for-profits offered nearly 30% fewer than nonprofits.

The for-profit sector has been in a downward spiral since 2016, when the Obama administration removed accreditation from several privately run groups responsible for ensuring colleges meet certain educational criteria. The decision, supported by two regulations designed to increase governance over for-profits — the gainful employment and borrower defense to repayment rules — followed the high-profile collapses of for-profit chains ITT and Corinthian Colleges when they were denied federal student aid from the Education Department.

ITT closed more than 100 campuses in September 2016. 
Dwight Burdette via Creative Commons
 

 

The Trump administration has said it plans to repeal those rules but likely will miss the deadline, contributing to regulatory uncertainty as the struggling industry explores its options. For-profits have taken several paths following the collapse. The biggest move yet involves the for-profit Kaplan University, which was acquired by Purdue University in 2017 to form the framework of the nonprofit's online education platform.

DeVry University, a financially troubled for-profit that enrolls 46,000 students nationwide, is in the process of being acquired by a venture capitalist whose company says it has "a long term view" focused on student outcomes, though critics say it lacks experience with an institution of that size.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon University recently won approval to change status from a for-profit to a nonprofit institution, though it will operate under a for-profit parent that handles support services such as technology, marketing and financial aid.

Several shuttered for-profits on our list — including Brown Mackie College, Medtech Colleges and Le Cordon Bleu Colleges of Culinary Arts — were under the oversight of embattled accreditor ACICS, which lost its federal recognition in 2016. The Trump administration temporarily reinstated that recognition in 2016 and recently said it was back on track to regaining it fully. However, the extent to which it has met key criteria such as endorsement from peer accreditors has been disputed.

Major for-profit college closures and consolidation, 2016-present
Institution Region Year Type Deal Dive Insight
Allied American University National 2016 Private Closed  
Altierus Career Colleges* National 2017 Private Closed  
American School of Technology Midwest 2016 Private Closed  
Ashford University National 2018 Private
Merged (University of the Rockies)
  
Atonelli Medical and Professional Institute Northeast 2017 Private Closed  
Briarcliffe College Northeast 2018 Private Closed  
Brooks Institute West 2016 Private Closed  
Brown Mackie College* National 2016 Private Closed  
Cambria-Rowe Business College Northeast 2016 Private Closed  
Cameron College South 2018 Private Closed  
Capella University National 2018 Private Merged (Strayer University) Dive Insight
Career Point College South 2016 Private Closed  
Carousel Beauty College & The Spa Institute Midwest 2016 Private Closed  
Charlotte School of Law South 2017 Private Closed  
Daniel Webster College (ITT-owned) Northeast 2017 Private Closed  
Digital Media Arts College South 2017 Private
Acquired (Lynn University)
  
DuBois Business College Northeast 2016 Private Closed  
Duluth Business University Midwest 2018 Private Closed  
Ferrara's Beauty School Northeast 2018 Private Closed  
Fremont College* (Los Angeles campus) West 2017 Private Closed  
Gallipolis Career College Midwest 2017 Private Closed  
Globe Institute of Technology Northeast 2016 Private Closed  
Globe University/Minnesota School of Business Midwest 2016 Private Closed  
Golden State College of Court Reporting and Captioning West 2018 Private Closed  
Graham Webb International Academy of Hair South 2018 Private Closed  
Harrison College Midwest, South 2018 Private Closed  
Heritage College National 2016 Private Closed  
Hickey College Midwest 2018 Private Closed Dive Insight
International Career Development Center (ICDC) College West 2016 Private Closed  
ITT Technical College National 2016 Private Closed Dive Insight
John Marshall Law School* Savannah Law School South 2018 Private Closed  
Kaplan University National 2018 Private Acquired (Purdue University) Dive Insight
Kendall College Midwest 2018 Private
Acquired (National Louis University, nonprofit)
  
Keystone Technical Institute Northeast 2017 Private Closed  
King's College South 2018 Private Closed  
Le Cordon Bleu Colleges of Culinary Art National 2017 Private Closed  
Marinello Schools of Beauty National 2016 Private Closed  
Mattia College South 2016 Private Closed  
McCann School of Business & Technology* Northeast, South 2018 Private Closed  
McNally Smith College of Music Midwest 2017 Private Closed  
Medtech Colleges/Institutes* South 2016 Private Closed  
Miller-Motte Technical College* South 2017, 2018 Private Closed  
Missouri College Midwest 2016 Private Closed  
Mr. Bela's School of Cosmetology Midwest 2018 Private Closed  
New England Institute of Art Northeast 2017 Private Closed  
Northcentral University National TBD Private
Acquired (National University System)
  
Parker West Barber School South 2016 Private Closed  
Radians College* Midwest 2016 Private Closed  
Regency Beauty Institute National 2016 Private Closed  
Ridley-Lowell Business and Technical Institute Northeast 2018 Private Closed  
Sage College West 2016 Private Closed  
Star Career Academy Northeast 2016 Private Closed  
Strayer University National 2018 Private Merged (Capella University) Dive Insight
Trumbull Business College Midwest 2017 Private Closed  
Tuscon College West 2017 Private Closed  
University of the Rockies West 2018 Private
Merged (Ashford University)
  
Utica School of Commerce Northeast 2016 Private Closed  
Vantage College South 2017 Private Closed  
Vatterott College* Midwest, South 2018 Private Closed  
Virginia College* South 2019 Private Closed  
West Virginia Business College South 2017 Private Closed  
Westech College West 2017 Private Closed  
Westwood College National 2016 Private Closed  
Wood Tobe-Coburn School Northeast 2017 Private Closed  
WyoTech National 2017 Private Closed  

*Campus(es) or college program.

Institutions included on this list had one or more location close during the period. We did not consider satellite campuses.

Sources: Click here

.

Small liberal arts colleges fight to stay open

A different set of headwinds is contributing to a spate of closures among small liberal arts colleges, many of which have a religious affiliation. 

Most significantly, undergraduate enrollment is on the decline, reducing the tuition revenue that many small colleges rely on for lack of a sizable endowment. Experts say the drop off is due in part to a strong economy and low unemployment rate, and to projections of a cyclical decline among the college-age demographic. To help attract more students, the rate of tuition discounts is going up.

A 2016 report from Ernst & Young affiliate the Parthenon Group found 800 colleges vulnerable to "critical strategic challenges" due to their small size, compared to a much smaller share of colleges with enrollments over 1,000. The report lists several risk-factors for small colleges amid the current environment of consolidation in higher education. Those include: enrolling fewer than 1,000 students; the absence of online education programs; tuition increases greater than 8% and discounts higher than 35%; and depending on tuition for more than 85% of revenue.

In a review of more than 75 New England colleges enrolling more than 100 students that had annual expenses of less than $100 million in 2012 and 2016, the Boston Globe found tuition accounted for 70% or more of revenue at 63 institutions. Harvard University, by comparison, got 21% of its revenue from tuition in 2017. Small liberal arts colleges have played an important role in the region's economy and history, the Globe notes, which is partly why their closures tend to make headlines.

Major liberal arts college closures and consolidation, 2016-present
Institution Region Year Type Status Deal Dive Insight
American Jewish University (undergraduate program) South 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed  
Burlington College Northeast 2016 Private Nonprofit Closed  
Concordia College Alabama (HBCU) South 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed  
Crossroads College Midwest 2016 Private Nonprofit Closed  
Dowling College Northeast 2016 Private Nonprofit Closed  
Grace University Midwest 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed  
John Wesley College South 2018 Private Nonprofit
Merged (Piedmont International University)
  
Johnson State College Northeast 2018 Public Nonprofit
Merged (Lyndon State College)
  
Lydonville State College Northeast 2018 Public Nonprofit
Merged (Johnson State College)
  
Marygrove College (undergraduate program)* Midwest 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed  
Marylhurst University West 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed  
Morthland College Midwest 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed  
Mt. Ida College Northeast 2018 Private Nonprofit
Acquired (University of Massachusetts Dartmouth)
  
New England College Northeast

TBD

 Private Nonprofit
Merged (New Hampshire Institute of Art)
  
Saint Joseph's College Midwest 2017 Private Nonprofit Closed  
Shimer College Midwest 2017 Private Nonprofit
Acquired (North Central College)
  
St. Catharine College South 2016 Private Nonprofit Closed  
St. Gregory's University South 2017 Private Nonprofit Closed  
Trinity Lutheran College West 2016 Private Nonprofit Closed  

*Campus(es) or college program.

Institutions included on this list had one or more location close during the period. We did not consider satellite campuses.

Sources: Click here

.

Big systems consolidate, too

Just as small colleges are undergoing major consolidation, so too are some larger university systems. Among the most high profile is the set of mergers underway within the University of Wisconsin System, which will consolidate 13 two-year colleges into seven four-year colleges. It's the system's biggest change since it formed in 1971, according to the Wisconsin State-Journal.

The University of Georgia System has been consolidating campuses for several yearsa move to reduce operating costs and improve student outcomes. A trio of community colleges in Alabama, too, is consolidating into a single institution with a new name: Coastal Alabama Community College.

The four-year University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will absorb a trio of two-year colleges: UW-Manitowoc, UW-Marinette and UW-Sheboygan.
UWGB Cofrin Library
 

 

Slightly less than half of college mergers between 2010 and 2017 — roughly 40 across nine or more states involved at least one public college, according to The Pew Charitable Trusts' Stateline publication. Colleges face several challenges to successful mergers, however, including the potential for cultural mismatches, higher tuition from reduced local competition, and challenges reconciling salaries of two-year college employees with the often-higher rates commanded by those at four-year institutions, Stateline reported.

Consolidation between individual colleges or entire systems is most successful when it's part of a strategic plan and not a last-ditch effort to save an institution, according to a 2017 report from the research arm of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. The report notes potential short-term costs include updating campus buildings, marketing the change and lost efficiencies despite the move to scale, and that gains pay out over the long term.

Major public college closures and consolidation, 2016-present
Institution Region Year Type Status Deal Dive Insight
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College South 2017 Public Nonprofit
Merged (Bainbridge State College)
  
Alabama Southern Community College South 2016 Public Nonprofit
Merged (Faulkner State CC and Jefferson Davis CC)
  
Armstrong State University South 2017 Public Nonprofit
Merged (Georgia Southern University)
  
Bainbridge State College South 2017 Public Nonprofit
Merged (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College)
  
Cumberland County College Northeast TBD Public Nonprofit
Merged (Rowan College)
  
Faulkner State Community College South 2017 Public Nonprofit
Merged (Alabama Southern CC and Jefferson Davis Cc)
  
Georgia Perimeter College South 2016 Public Nonprofit
Merged (Georgia State University)
  
Georgia Southern University South 2017 Public Nonprofit
Merged (Armstrong State University)
  
Georgia State University South 2016 Public Nonprofit
Merged (Georgia Perimeter College)
  
Jefferson Davis Community College South 2016 Public Nonprofit
Merged (Faulkner State CC and Alabama Southern CC)
  
Johnson State College Northeast 2018 Public Nonprofit
Merged (Lyndon State College)
  
Lydonville State College Northeast 2018 Public Nonprofit
Merged (Johnson State College)
  
Rowan College at Gloucester County Northeast TBD Public Nonprofit
Merged (Cumberland County College)
  
University of Wisconsin Baraboo/Sauk County Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit
Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Platteville)
  
University of Wisconsin-Barron County Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit
Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Eau Claire)
  
University of Wisconsin-Fond du Lac Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit
Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Oshkosh)
  
University of Wisconsin-Fox Valley Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit
Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Oshkosh)
  
University of Wisconsin-Marathon County Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit
Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Steves Point)
  
University of Wisconsin-Marshfield Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit
Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Steves Point)
  
University of Wisconsin-Richland Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit
Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Platteville)
  
University of Wisconsin-Rock County Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit
Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Whitewater)
  
University of Wisconsin-Washington County Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit
Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Milwaukee)
  
University of Wisconsin-Waukesha Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit
Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Milwaukee)
  
Wichita Area Technical College Midwest 2018 Public Nonprofit
Affiliated (Wichita State University)
  

*Campus(es) or college program.

Institutions included on this list had one or more location close during the period. We did not consider satellite campuses.

Sources: Click here

Major Q4 2018 department and program additions

While colleges and universities are merging and closing, some are adding new courses and programs to meet the changing needs of industries as well as students.

  • MIT announced a $1 billion initiative to expand its computing and artificial intelligence capacity, which will include the creation of a College of Computing.

  • Four community colleges in Connecticut are adding a stackable, two-year apprenticeship in advanced robotics.

  • Portland State University is launching two research centers, one to explore homelessness and the other for smart city technology.

  • Automaker Subaru and Mt. Hood Community College are partnering on a two-year applied sciences associate degree in automotive technology.

  • Ohio State University is planning an esports and gaming studies degree program.

You can see the full list of consolidation hereDid we miss something? Let us know.

Filed Under: Higher Ed
Top image credit: Flickr; Robert Couse-Baker