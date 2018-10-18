How many colleges and universities have closed since 2016?

The last two years have been tumultuous ones for the U.S. higher education industry.

Increased regulation and falling enrollment were among several factors contributing to the closure or consolidation of hundreds of colleges and universities around the country.

That consolidation also had an impact on the priorities of ones that remained open. Institutions are adding degree programs in emerging tech fields such as artificial intelligence, dropping low-enrollment programs including some in the liberal arts, and looking online where they can reach a bigger audience with niche subject matter.

That activity is ongoing, which is why we've started publishing a list of closures and M&A activity from 2016 to the present. We're pairing it with analysis of the major trends the data reveal. We'll update the list and our analysis as we hear about closures, M&A and other consolidation. We're also keeping track of major news around departments and programs added, dropped or otherwise changed each quarter.

Below, we explore some of the biggest trends in higher ed consolidation.

The future of for-profits

Education Dive's list includes more than 50 for-profit colleges that closed, were acquired or consolidated since 2016. Among them are chains such as Brown Mackie, ITT and DeVry that operated tens of campuses across the country, meaning the count of affected locations is much higher.

Data from the National Center for Education Statistics show that more than 100 for-profit colleges closed between the 2016-17 and 2017-18 academic years alone, while 20 nonprofit colleges shuttered during that period. And although the number of credentials issued increased 1.2% from 2012-13 to 2016-17, for-profits offered nearly 30% fewer than nonprofits.

The for-profit sector has been in a downward spiral since 2016, when the Obama administration removed accreditation from several privately run groups responsible for ensuring colleges meet certain educational criteria. The decision, supported by two regulations designed to increase governance over for-profits — the gainful employment and borrower defense to repayment rules — followed the high-profile collapses of for-profit chains ITT and Corinthian Colleges when they were denied federal student aid from the Education Department.

ITT closed more than 100 campuses in September 2016. Dwight Burdette via Creative Commons

The Trump administration has said it plans to repeal those rules but likely will miss the deadline, contributing to regulatory uncertainty as the struggling industry explores its options. For-profits have taken several paths following the collapse. The biggest move yet involves the for-profit Kaplan University, which was acquired by Purdue University in 2017 to form the framework of the nonprofit's online education platform.

DeVry University, a financially troubled for-profit that enrolls 46,000 students nationwide, is in the process of being acquired by a venture capitalist whose company says it has "a long term view" focused on student outcomes, though critics say it lacks experience with an institution of that size.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon University recently won approval to change status from a for-profit to a nonprofit institution, though it will operate under a for-profit parent that handles support services such as technology, marketing and financial aid.

Several shuttered for-profits on our list — including Brown Mackie College, Medtech Colleges and Le Cordon Bleu Colleges of Culinary Arts — were under the oversight of embattled accreditor ACICS, which lost its federal recognition in 2016. The Trump administration temporarily reinstated that recognition in 2016 and recently said it was back on track to regaining it fully. However, the extent to which it has met key criteria such as endorsement from peer accreditors has been disputed.

Major for-profit college closures and consolidation, 2016-present Institution Region Year Type Deal Dive Insight Allied American University National 2016 Private Closed Altierus Career Colleges* National 2017 Private Closed American School of Technology Midwest 2016 Private Closed Ashford University National 2018 Private Merged (University of the Rockies) Atonelli Medical and Professional Institute Northeast 2017 Private Closed Briarcliffe College Northeast 2018 Private Closed Brooks Institute West 2016 Private Closed Brown Mackie College* National 2016 Private Closed Cambria-Rowe Business College Northeast 2016 Private Closed Cameron College South 2018 Private Closed Capella University National 2018 Private Merged (Strayer University) Dive Insight Career Point College South 2016 Private Closed Carousel Beauty College & The Spa Institute Midwest 2016 Private Closed Charlotte School of Law South 2017 Private Closed Daniel Webster College (ITT-owned) Northeast 2017 Private Closed Digital Media Arts College South 2017 Private Acquired (Lynn University) DuBois Business College Northeast 2016 Private Closed Duluth Business University Midwest 2018 Private Closed Ferrara's Beauty School Northeast 2018 Private Closed Fremont College* (Los Angeles campus) West 2017 Private Closed Gallipolis Career College Midwest 2017 Private Closed Globe Institute of Technology Northeast 2016 Private Closed Globe University/Minnesota School of Business Midwest 2016 Private Closed Golden State College of Court Reporting and Captioning West 2018 Private Closed Graham Webb International Academy of Hair South 2018 Private Closed Harrison College Midwest, South 2018 Private Closed Heritage College National 2016 Private Closed Hickey College Midwest 2018 Private Closed Dive Insight International Career Development Center (ICDC) College West 2016 Private Closed ITT Technical College National 2016 Private Closed Dive Insight John Marshall Law School* Savannah Law School South 2018 Private Closed Kaplan University National 2018 Private Acquired (Purdue University) Dive Insight Kendall College Midwest 2018 Private Acquired (National Louis University, nonprofit) Keystone Technical Institute Northeast 2017 Private Closed King's College South 2018 Private Closed Le Cordon Bleu Colleges of Culinary Art National 2017 Private Closed Marinello Schools of Beauty National 2016 Private Closed Mattia College South 2016 Private Closed McCann School of Business & Technology* Northeast, South 2018 Private Closed McNally Smith College of Music Midwest 2017 Private Closed Medtech Colleges/Institutes* South 2016 Private Closed Miller-Motte Technical College* South 2017, 2018 Private Closed Missouri College Midwest 2016 Private Closed Mr. Bela's School of Cosmetology Midwest 2018 Private Closed New England Institute of Art Northeast 2017 Private Closed Northcentral University National TBD Private Acquired (National University System) Parker West Barber School South 2016 Private Closed Radians College* Midwest 2016 Private Closed Regency Beauty Institute National 2016 Private Closed Ridley-Lowell Business and Technical Institute Northeast 2018 Private Closed Sage College West 2016 Private Closed Star Career Academy Northeast 2016 Private Closed Strayer University National 2018 Private Merged (Capella University) Dive Insight Trumbull Business College Midwest 2017 Private Closed Tuscon College West 2017 Private Closed University of the Rockies West 2018 Private Merged (Ashford University) Utica School of Commerce Northeast 2016 Private Closed Vantage College South 2017 Private Closed Vatterott College* Midwest, South 2018 Private Closed Virginia College* South 2019 Private Closed West Virginia Business College South 2017 Private Closed Westech College West 2017 Private Closed Westwood College National 2016 Private Closed Wood Tobe-Coburn School Northeast 2017 Private Closed WyoTech National 2017 Private Closed *Campus(es) or college program. Institutions included on this list had one or more location close during the period. We did not consider satellite campuses. Sources: Click here .

Small liberal arts colleges fight to stay open

A different set of headwinds is contributing to a spate of closures among small liberal arts colleges, many of which have a religious affiliation.

Most significantly, undergraduate enrollment is on the decline, reducing the tuition revenue that many small colleges rely on for lack of a sizable endowment. Experts say the drop off is due in part to a strong economy and low unemployment rate, and to projections of a cyclical decline among the college-age demographic. To help attract more students, the rate of tuition discounts is going up.

A 2016 report from Ernst & Young affiliate the Parthenon Group found 800 colleges vulnerable to "critical strategic challenges" due to their small size, compared to a much smaller share of colleges with enrollments over 1,000. The report lists several risk-factors for small colleges amid the current environment of consolidation in higher education. Those include: enrolling fewer than 1,000 students; the absence of online education programs; tuition increases greater than 8% and discounts higher than 35%; and depending on tuition for more than 85% of revenue.

In a review of more than 75 New England colleges enrolling more than 100 students that had annual expenses of less than $100 million in 2012 and 2016, the Boston Globe found tuition accounted for 70% or more of revenue at 63 institutions. Harvard University, by comparison, got 21% of its revenue from tuition in 2017. Small liberal arts colleges have played an important role in the region's economy and history, the Globe notes, which is partly why their closures tend to make headlines.

Major liberal arts college closures and consolidation, 2016-present Institution Region Year Type Status Deal Dive Insight American Jewish University (undergraduate program) South 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed Burlington College Northeast 2016 Private Nonprofit Closed Concordia College Alabama (HBCU) South 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed Crossroads College Midwest 2016 Private Nonprofit Closed Dowling College Northeast 2016 Private Nonprofit Closed Grace University Midwest 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed John Wesley College South 2018 Private Nonprofit Merged (Piedmont International University) Johnson State College Northeast 2018 Public Nonprofit Merged (Lyndon State College) Lydonville State College Northeast 2018 Public Nonprofit Merged (Johnson State College) Marygrove College (undergraduate program)* Midwest 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed Marylhurst University West 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed Morthland College Midwest 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed Mt. Ida College Northeast 2018 Private Nonprofit Acquired (University of Massachusetts Dartmouth) New England College Northeast TBD Private Nonprofit Merged (New Hampshire Institute of Art) Saint Joseph's College Midwest 2017 Private Nonprofit Closed Shimer College Midwest 2017 Private Nonprofit Acquired (North Central College) St. Catharine College South 2016 Private Nonprofit Closed St. Gregory's University South 2017 Private Nonprofit Closed Trinity Lutheran College West 2016 Private Nonprofit Closed *Campus(es) or college program. Institutions included on this list had one or more location close during the period. We did not consider satellite campuses. Sources: Click here .

Big systems consolidate, too

Just as small colleges are undergoing major consolidation, so too are some larger university systems. Among the most high profile is the set of mergers underway within the University of Wisconsin System, which will consolidate 13 two-year colleges into seven four-year colleges. It's the system's biggest change since it formed in 1971, according to the Wisconsin State-Journal.

The University of Georgia System has been consolidating campuses for several yearsa move to reduce operating costs and improve student outcomes. A trio of community colleges in Alabama, too, is consolidating into a single institution with a new name: Coastal Alabama Community College.

The four-year University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will absorb a trio of two-year colleges: UW-Manitowoc, UW-Marinette and UW-Sheboygan. UWGB Cofrin Library

Slightly less than half of college mergers between 2010 and 2017 — roughly 40 across nine or more states — involved at least one public college, according to The Pew Charitable Trusts' Stateline publication. Colleges face several challenges to successful mergers, however, including the potential for cultural mismatches, higher tuition from reduced local competition, and challenges reconciling salaries of two-year college employees with the often-higher rates commanded by those at four-year institutions, Stateline reported.

Consolidation between individual colleges or entire systems is most successful when it's part of a strategic plan and not a last-ditch effort to save an institution, according to a 2017 report from the research arm of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. The report notes potential short-term costs include updating campus buildings, marketing the change and lost efficiencies despite the move to scale, and that gains pay out over the long term.

Major public college closures and consolidation, 2016-present Institution Region Year Type Status Deal Dive Insight Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College South 2017 Public Nonprofit Merged (Bainbridge State College) Alabama Southern Community College South 2016 Public Nonprofit Merged (Faulkner State CC and Jefferson Davis CC) Armstrong State University South 2017 Public Nonprofit Merged (Georgia Southern University) Bainbridge State College South 2017 Public Nonprofit Merged (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College) Cumberland County College Northeast TBD Public Nonprofit Merged (Rowan College) Faulkner State Community College South 2017 Public Nonprofit Merged (Alabama Southern CC and Jefferson Davis Cc) Georgia Perimeter College South 2016 Public Nonprofit Merged (Georgia State University) Georgia Southern University South 2017 Public Nonprofit Merged (Armstrong State University) Georgia State University South 2016 Public Nonprofit Merged (Georgia Perimeter College) Jefferson Davis Community College South 2016 Public Nonprofit Merged (Faulkner State CC and Alabama Southern CC) Johnson State College Northeast 2018 Public Nonprofit Merged (Lyndon State College) Lydonville State College Northeast 2018 Public Nonprofit Merged (Johnson State College) Rowan College at Gloucester County Northeast TBD Public Nonprofit Merged (Cumberland County College) University of Wisconsin Baraboo/Sauk County Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Platteville) University of Wisconsin-Barron County Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Eau Claire) University of Wisconsin-Fond du Lac Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Oshkosh) University of Wisconsin-Fox Valley Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Oshkosh) University of Wisconsin-Marathon County Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Steves Point) University of Wisconsin-Marshfield Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Steves Point) University of Wisconsin-Richland Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Platteville) University of Wisconsin-Rock County Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Whitewater) University of Wisconsin-Washington County Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Milwaukee) University of Wisconsin-Waukesha Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Milwaukee) Wichita Area Technical College Midwest 2018 Public Nonprofit Affiliated (Wichita State University) *Campus(es) or college program. Institutions included on this list had one or more location close during the period. We did not consider satellite campuses. Sources: Click here

Major Q4 2018 department and program additions

While colleges and universities are merging and closing, some are adding new courses and programs to meet the changing needs of industries as well as students.

MIT announced a $1 billion initiative to expand its computing and artificial intelligence capacity, which will include the creation of a College of Computing.

Four community colleges in Connecticut are adding a stackable, two-year apprenticeship in advanced robotics.

Portland State University is launching two research centers, one to explore homelessness and the other for smart city technology.

Automaker Subaru and Mt. Hood Community College are partnering on a two-year applied sciences associate degree in automotive technology.

Ohio State University is planning an esports and gaming studies degree program.

You can see the full list of consolidation here.