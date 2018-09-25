How Tennessee is venturing to keep qualified principals in rural areas

The network is part of Gov. Bill Haslam’s Transforming School Leadership Initiative, designed to attract and keep well-trained principals throughout the state, especially in rural areas.

The top challenges that rural principals grapple with include access to reliable broadband internet, lower funding resulting from a smaller tax base, and difficulty recruiting young, qualified educators. On the positive side, however, is the fact that the small size of their schools and communities

allows them to be more flexible and take greater ownership over what happens in their schools. Rural principals tend to have extensive community involvement and, once educators do take teaching jobs, these schools can have more success in retaining those who embrace a small-town lifestyle.