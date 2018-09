How Tennessee is venturing to keep qualified principals in rural areas

The department is also funding professional development scholarships for up to 200 additional rural principals.

The network is part of Gov. Bill Haslam’s Transforming School Leadership Initiative, designed to attract and keep well-trained principals throughout the state, especially in rural areas.

The participants will receive funding to attend five professional learning events during the 2018-19 school year, notes The Chattanoogan

Principals in rural schools, in Tennessee and other states, face unique hurdles . They are often unable to take advantage of leadership development opportunities due to the expense of registering for programs and the logistics and costs of traveling to them. But they have few networking opportunities to learn from their peers on a regular basis in their area.

The top challenges that rural principals grapple with include access to reliable broadband internet, lower funding resulting from a smaller tax base, and difficulty recruiting young, qualified educators. On the positive side, however, is the fact that the small size of their schools and communities

allows them to be more flexible and take greater ownership over what happens in their schools. Rural principals tend to have extensive community involvement and, once educators do take teaching jobs, these schools can have more success in retaining those who embrace a small-town lifestyle.

While there are notable efforts to prepare urban school leaders , there are fewer programs available for rural principals?