x
site logo

Hurricanes, wildfires, COVID-19: Emergency tactics guiding administrators in turbulent times

Leaders have learned new communication and engagement strategies by navigating multiple crises schools can't always plan for, they say.

Getty Images

Author

By

Published

Oct. 7, 2020

Being able to lead through a crisis as a administrator comes with the job description — but many spent 2020 navigating several at once. While adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic and the emotional toll of protests over systemic racism, many district and school leaders have also faced everything from windstorms and wildfires to hurricanes and earthquakes.

Through it all, superintendents and school leaders have overcome obstacles many say could not have been planned for despite emergency plans and protocols. To gain more insight, we spoke to four leaders who say they came out of multiple crises better for it.

Heidi Sipe — Umatilla School District

Challenge: As superintendent of a small rural district with one of the largest English language learner (ELL) populations in Oregon, Heidi Sipe faced an uphill battle communicating with families through wildfires, a windstorm that took down a graduation and COVID-19.

Solution: Sipe tapped social media to reach her district's students and families, regularly updating them on everything from meal bus routes to instructional changes. Sipe and her assistant also recorded regular Facebook live streams in her living room, staying six feet apart in front of her fireplace as they discussed changes and answered questions in both English and Spanish.

"We’re seeing parents interacting in new ways with those opportunities. Though this has been stressful, we have really seen some improvement [in communication]," Sipe said. 

Kristi Wilson —​ Buckeye Elementary School District

Challenge: Kristi Wilson, president of AASA, The School Superintendents' Association, and superintendent of Buckeye Elementary School District in Arizona, recognized the ambiguity of science and the rapidly changing environment. "Our stakeholders want to know as much as we possibly can tell them in any given situation," she said.

Solution: In times like these, Wilson has learned to lean in on district partners and anchor all decisions in the district's core values. "If that's a systematic approach that [districts] take in decision making, it helps when community members are questioning and perhaps pushing back on decisions," Wilson explained.

Susan Enfield —​  Highline Public Schools

Challenge: Susan Enfield, superintendent of Highline Public Schools in Washington, leads a district of 18,000 students69% of whom are on free and reduced-priced lunch. Nearly 30% are English language learners, and many also struggle with home internet access.

"We don't have a national or state strategy for home broadband access," she said. "We have kids who, if it weren’t for us feeding them, wouldn’t have meals at all." 

Solution: The district tapped into partnerships to take care of families' basic needs first. "Food suppliers are helping out," Enfield said. "A local produce company is donating local produce to families on a first-come-first-serve basis."

It also tapped Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to provide internet access to approximately 1,500 families, and is holding a fundraiser where anyone can donate $140 to sponsor a family's internet for a year. "There is tremendous generosity in the community and great partnerships," Enfield said, "but it doesn't eliminate the need for a permanent strategy." 

Whitney Weathers —​ Manual High School

Challenge: Whitney Weathers, assistant principal of Manual High School in Denver, knew her students needed a safe space amid the social isolation of COVID-19 and current events that have brought systemic racial inequities into the spotlight.

"It has been exhausting because there’s this constant soundtrack of Black deaths on the news," she said. 

Solution: In the spring, Weathers required check-ins with teachers and one-on-one coaching conversations. This fall, Weathers is putting in place advisory groups where students check in with two trusted adults daily, discussing emotional health, coping strategies for stress and grades. 

"We’ve built it into our master calendar and into the instructional fabric," she said. "Our students have 100% percentage of attendance in their classes. I like to think its because they get the charging they get in their advisory and they’re able to use that energy to take them into their other classes." 

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: K-12

Editors' pick

  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Pixabay
    Trendline

    Analytics in Higher Education

    We explore how colleges are using analytics to address problems presented by the pandemic and issues that were looming large before it hit.

    By Education Dive staff

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    7 Mindsets and K12, Inc. Virtual Schools Expand Partnership
    Press Release from 7 Mindsets
    EdTech Platform Convertsation Announces Funding from F2P Ventures to Accelerate AI-backed Cl...
    Press Release from
    Convertsation
    Virginia’s State Board of Education Approves Virginia Discovery Education Science Experience
    Press Release from Discovery Education
    New LearnWell Survey Finds that Potentially Understaffed School Counselors are Responsible f...
    Press Release from LearnWell
    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Pixabay
    Trendline

    Analytics in Higher Education

    We explore how colleges are using analytics to address problems presented by the pandemic and issues that were looming large before it hit.

    By Education Dive staff
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.