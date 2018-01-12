Innovative pre-K and school climate: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive took a look at the flawed practice of weighing "likability" too heavily in the teacher hiring process.
Also in K-12, the Zaentz Early Education Innovation Challenge is seeking new pre-K models, and a new report examined tactics to improve school climate.
And in higher ed, online course enrollment is still on the rise, with 6.34 million students were enrolled in at least one online course in 2016, compared with 5.99 million in 2015.
Be sure to check out our look at where free community college stands since former president Barack Obama's proposal three years ago and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- Wanted: Innovative early education models: A competition from the Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative at the Harvard Graduate School of Education will provide funding for new ideas, prototypes and approaches that are ready to be scaled more widely.
- Report identifies behaviors that improve school climate: Over a seven-year period, educators in 645 schools observed and digitally tracked 152 million student behaviors to come away with those that make the biggest impact on the learning environment.
- Online course enrollments continue to grow: While many online programs are experiencing large increases in enrollment, the numbers for some huge programs, mainly at non-profits, are way down.
- Hiring teachers based on 'likability' is not the best practice: A pair of new reports examine successful recruitment strategies.
- 3 years ago, President Obama first proposed making community college tuition free. Here's where we now stand. : The proposals have more bipartisan support than many would think, with Republican plans largely emphasizing workforce development.
