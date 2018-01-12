Innovative pre-K and school climate: The week's most-read education news

This week, Education Dive took a look at the flawed practice of weighing "likability" too heavily in the teacher hiring process.

Also in K-12, the Zaentz Early Education Innovation Challenge is seeking new pre-K models, and a new report examined tactics to improve school climate.

And in higher ed, online course enrollment is still on the rise, with 6.34 million students were enrolled in at least one online course in 2016, compared with 5.99 million in 2015.

Be sure to check out our look at where free community college stands since former president Barack Obama's proposal three years ago and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

Would you like to see more education news like this in your inbox on a daily basis? Subscribe to our Education Dive email newsletter!