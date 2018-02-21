Integrating new tech into the classroom requires support

Dive Brief:

Modern learning environments bring new technologies and physical elements to the classroom, but integrating those elements requires a commitment to supporting teachers and students on the learning curve, EdTech Magazine reports.

There is a current disparity between the way school leaders and teachers view technology: According to a recent study, 71% of district administrators view effective use of technology as important for student success, but only 43% of classroom teachers agree. And 51% of principals and 67% of technology leaders say their greatest challenge is motivating teachers to implement technology.

As innovative technologies from 3D printers to artificial intelligence find its way into the classroom over the next few years, school leaders need to demonstrate the importance of these tools in the classroom and be prepared to support teachers with adequate resources, infrastructure and professional development.

Dive Insight:

Modern learning environments require more collaboration and support than ever to succeed. Now that technology is major element in education, teachers need more than just computers and a list of websites to survive. School leadership must take part in decisions regarding the purchases of hardware and software to support learning goals. Technology leaders must ensure that the infrastructure is in place and devices work properly, and school media specialists and learning coaches must work to connect teachers to digital resources. In addition, administrators have to make sure that sufficient professional development is provided to support teachers as they integrate technology into the classroom.

These efforts require school leaders to break down the traditional silos that often separate aspects of education. “Sometimes the barriers between various units or departments are minimal and do not hinder people in different roles from communicating or collaborating," Samantha Cohen wrote in “Breaking Down Silos in a School District.” "In other cases, however, the barriers are significant, and as a result, staff find it very difficult (particularly in the absence of support and encouragement from the leadership) to work together."