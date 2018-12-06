Is building more connected school communities key to stemming violence?

Dive Brief:

Responding to a steady stream of school shootings this year, the Trump administration has pushed to “harden” schools with extra security and armed teachers, but Hechinger Report contributor and Brookings Institution fellow Andre Perry writes that "school connectedness" is a more effective way to combat school violence.

“School connectedness,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is achieved when students believe adults and their peers care not only about their learning, but about their well-being as individuals, providing a sense of emotional security and a connection to a school community.

What’s causing school violence, according to Perry, isn’t a lack of safety, but rather students who don’t feel secure and cared for in their school communities.

Dive Insight:

“Emotionally healthy, well-adjusted youth don’t tear through their classrooms armed with weaponry,” Perry writes before detailing the CDC's four main pillars for school connectedness: adult support, positive peer groups, a welcoming school environment, and student commitment to education.

What Perry describes as “school connectedness” could also easily be categorized as social-emotional learning (SEL), a growing trend in the K-12 arena.

In a recent post for eSchool News, Langley Elementary (D.C.) Principal Vanessa Drumm-Canepa detailed how a push for SEL was critical to a school culture transformation that aimed to address dropping enrollment numbers, increasing suspension rates, and overwhelming student dissatisfaction.

Since implementing SEL at Langley, the school’s suspension rate has fallen from 65% to 23%, and student satisfaction has jumped from 70% to 86%.The results at Langley were further reinforced by the American Institutes for Research, which explained how “health and learning are interdependent.”

For schools looking to implement or improve “school connectedness,” the CDC offers some tips. It suggests that schools: