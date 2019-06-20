ISTE 2019: Transforming learning outcomes with a data-driven approach to digital learning

The Challenge

Today’s schools are compiling a vast amount of data from an influx of educational applications and online tools, but they often lack the time and resources necessary to analyze the data and transform it into meaningful action. This was the challenge Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) faced with its thriving one-to-one (1:1) digital initiative. In order to make the most of their powerful EdTech tools, GCISD’s administrative leaders needed a way to efficiently evaluate and measure the impact technology is having in their classrooms.

The Solution

To more effectively see and manage the growing number of digital learning applications being used in its classrooms, GCISD deployed CatchOn, an expansive data analytics tool that compiles up-to-the-minute actionable data on every device, both inside and outside the classroom. CatchOn streamlines GCISD’s application usage data in an easy-to-read dashboard and provides a real-time digital inventory of all application software across every device type: Chrome, Windows, Mac, and iOS. Leveraging CatchOn’s comprehensive data analytics technology, district leaders can evaluate usage trends, discover free and previously unknown apps, manage renewals, and assess return on investment—all with just a few clicks.

Equipped with actual evidence of utilization, district leaders are empowered to optimize EdTech usage, make data-driven investments, and identify gaps in usage to create targeted professional development plans. Importantly, having complete transparency into app activity also enables administrators to quickly discover unapproved apps that may be vulnerable to student data privacy policies.

Measurable Outcomes

Designed specifically for educational institutions, CatchOn helps schools maximize EdTech integrations to improve learning outcomes. Its revolutionary dashboard makes usage data easily accessible, enabling GCISD to build a data-driven, tech-enhanced learning environment that yields positive and measurable results.

Committed to providing personalized learning experiences, GCISD has leveraged this enhanced visibility to develop a customized blueprint for student success. CatchOn enables GCISD to view real-time usage data at the district and campus level, thereby empowering administrative leaders to discover and share the proven technologies that best support the district’s students.

Return on Investment

By providing actual evidence of usage, implementation fidelity, and cost, CatchOn empowers GCISD to make data-driven purchases and maximize return on investment. Complete visibility enables GCISD’s technology leaders to monitor engagement levels for both low- and high-cost apps, helping the district maximize its technology funds. With money saved, GCISD can invest in apps and software that have a more direct and positive impact on learning outcomes.

“Having the CatchOn product in our district has given us a new perspective about the overall usage of our tools but its also really affected the outcomes that we have seen in the classroom for our students in general.” Kyle Berger, Chief Technology Officer, Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District

www.catchon.com

Want to discover how you can Unlock Your Data? Visit us at ISTE 2019!