The K-12 Education Dive Awards for 2019
From Miami-Dade County Public Schools to Solar Futures, these are the people, districts and partnerships that shaped K-12 education this year.
Superintendent of the Year
With a focus on culture and communication, a rural Wisconsin administrator has brought his 850-student district to national recognition. Read more ➔
District of the Year
The nation's fourth-largest school district continues to improve amid a growing school choice movement. Read more ➔
Principal of the Year
The "Lead Like A Pirate" co-author's path to becoming an inspirational leader was a rocky one, at one point considering leaving education before she learned how to "lead like me." Read more ➔
Innovator of the Year
The LAUSD Instructional Technology Initiative director is credited with a top-to-bottom restructuring of PD in the nation's second-largest district following a troubled tech rollout. Read more ➔
Partnership of the Year
The solar nonprofit aims to improve postsecondary options with career and technical education programming for Native American students. Read more ➔