Linking literacy across curriculum can improve results

Dive Brief:

The majority of students at Chemawa Middle School in Riverside, CA, didn’t meet grade level standards on recent assessments, with many reading two or more grades below level.

To address that concern, the school developed a plan where writing skills were emphasized across multiple classes, Principle Raúl Ayala writes for eSchoolNews

There were four areas of focus in the new program, which launched in the fall — reading, writing, speaking and listening — and t he goal is for students to improve their scores by at least one point on a scale of 1 to 6, with 1 being not proficient and 6 considered college-ready.

Dive Insight:

Literacy goals — making sure students are proficient in their ability to read and write at grade level — are crucial benchmarks for schools. Administrators have these top-of-mind when designing curriculum for students, particularly as they build literacy action plans. While literacy fits neatly into English and social studies classes, curriculum designers can also build a framework that works literacy goals into all subjects.

All educators, no matter their subject area, can see themselves as teachers of literacy. This “all hands on deck” approach — where every child is encouraged to meet literacy goals throughout their school day — can bring dramatic results, with upticks in reading, language skills and math abilities, as Laurens School District 55 in South Carolina discovered. When educators — from teachers to administrators — work together across the curriculum, students benefit.