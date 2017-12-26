Literacy, music and teachers as innovation engines: The 10 most-read K-12 stories of 2017

With a new administration, a new top law, and ongoing technological transformation, 2017 was quite the year in education. Along with our daily breakdowns of top news impacting K-12, Education Dive took closer looks at topics ranging from literacy and social-emotional learning to music education's benefit on academic success and administrators to watch. Additionally, we reported on some of the best resources available, including a number of new tools on display at this year's ISTE conference.

With 2018 just over a week away, take a look back at this year's 10 most-read Education Dive: K12 feature stories — and be sure to keep an eye out for the great content we have in store for the new year!

5 trends in literacy education for 2017: We outline the crucial best practices that are promoting reading and writing success and encouraging critical thinking skills.

These 7 trends are shaping personalized learning: Schools nationwide are experimenting with personalized learning strategies to better serve students.

NYC's only K-12 school with music as core subject sees high outcomes: The school's leaders believe intensive music instruction is a direct contributor to academic success.

6 administrators share strategies to gain — and maintain — student engagement: From design thinking to relevant lesson planning, these tactics have shown results in a variety of school environments.

The top 5 trends in K-12 ed tech — and where they're headed: A primer on the key tech trends that should be top of mind for all schools and districts.

6 K-12 administrators to watch in 2017: These leaders represent a solid sample of the issues schools and districts face and the efforts to guide them in the 21st century.

Keep an eye on these 7 notable ed tech tools from ISTE 2017: Game-based learning platforms, eMentoring services and STEM robots caught our eye on the show floor.

Chicago Public Schools leads on SEL with collaborative approach to implementation: The district paired its own vision with school-based leadership to tailor individualized strategies.

Are teachers K-12's greatest untapped innovation engines? [SXSWedu 2017]: Two administrators and a teacher shared their thoughts on how school and district leaders can facilitate game-changing ideas in the classroom.

What's on the horizon for K-12 ed tech in 2017? 4 school and district tech chiefs weigh in with their predictions and concerns.