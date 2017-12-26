Feature

Literacy, music and teachers as innovation engines: The 10 most-read K-12 stories of 2017

With 2018 less than a week away, take a look back at the most popular features of the year

Dec. 26, 2017

With a new administration, a new top law, and ongoing technological transformation, 2017 was quite the year in education. Along with our daily breakdowns of top news impacting K-12, Education Dive took closer looks at topics ranging from literacy and social-emotional learning to music education's benefit on academic success and administrators to watch. Additionally, we reported on some of the best resources available, including a number of new tools on display at this year's ISTE conference

With 2018 just over a week away, take a look back at this year's 10 most-read Education Dive: K12 feature stories — and be sure to keep an eye out for the great content we have in store for the new year!

5 trends in literacy education for 2017We outline the crucial best practices that are promoting reading and writing success and encouraging critical thinking skills.

These 7 trends are shaping personalized learningSchools nationwide are experimenting with personalized learning strategies to better serve students.

NYC's only K-12 school with music as core subject sees high outcomesThe school's leaders believe intensive music instruction is a direct contributor to academic success.

6 administrators share strategies to gain — and maintain — student engagementFrom design thinking to relevant lesson planning, these tactics have shown results in a variety of school environments.

The top 5 trends in K-12 ed tech — and where they're headedA primer on the key tech trends that should be top of mind for all schools and districts.

6 K-12 administrators to watch in 2017These leaders represent a solid sample of the issues schools and districts face and the efforts to guide them in the 21st century.

Keep an eye on these 7 notable ed tech tools from ISTE 2017Game-based learning platforms, eMentoring services and STEM robots caught our eye on the show floor.

Chicago Public Schools leads on SEL with collaborative approach to implementationThe district paired its own vision with school-based leadership to tailor individualized strategies.

Are teachers K-12's greatest untapped innovation engines? [SXSWedu 2017]Two administrators and a teacher shared their thoughts on how school and district leaders can facilitate game-changing ideas in the classroom.

What's on the horizon for K-12 ed tech in 2017? 4 school and district tech chiefs weigh in with their predictions and concerns.

