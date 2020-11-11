x
site logo
Brief

Media literacy, finding common ground key for civics ed

Wikimedia Commons user SahranMB

Author

By

Published

Nov. 11, 2020

Dive Brief:

  • The Francis Parker School in San Diego implemented curricula teaching students between junior kindergarten and 12th grade how to engage in civil discussion, as well as how to decipher fact from fiction and navigate differences, District Administration reports. 
  • During the 2020 presidential election cycle, for example, students didn’t debate as Republicans or Democrats, but rather learned how to discuss their feelings, fact check, and find truth and common ground.
  • Faculty received professional development on the curricula before it launched, and school instructors, librarians and clinical workers assist by teaching students how to respond productively and think critically through emotional moments.

Dive Insight:

As a politically charged election — and year — comes to a close, organizations are making resources available to schools to help teachers reinforce civil dialogue. For example, the Bill of Rights Institute (BRI) provides free online resources and professional development for teachers of civics and history. It partnered with OpenStax at Rice University to launch "Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness: A History of the American Experiment," meant to challenge students with difficult questions about history and civics.

Earlier this year, Chief Justice John Roberts of the U.S. Supreme Court reinforced the importance of teaching civics in his 2019 report, writing that “civic education has fallen by the wayside.” He urged educators to take advantage of available curricula and courtroom experiences.

A 2020 report by the American Academy of Arts and Sciences recommends teaching civics to all K-12 students. To round out learning and deepen understanding, it suggested curricula include civics projects, service learning, student government, debate training and participatory budgeting.

In recent years, there has also been an emphasis on news and media literacy, or teaching students to think critically about the sources and accuracy of the information they receive. These lessons can help students sift through current events to determine what is fact and fiction. 

Filed Under: K-12 Curriculum

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adeline Kon/Education Dive
    Deep Dive

    Ed leaders say finances, politics remain hurdles in COVID-19 response

    An Ed Dive: K-12 survey finds administrators nationwide meeting essential needs, but fatigued by limited resources and inconsistent messaging.

    By Roger Riddell • Oct. 12, 2020
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Getty Images

    3 colleges pause diversity efforts over Trump executive order

    The Labor Department released guidance on the directive, which bans training that discusses "divisive" concepts. One lobbying group asked it be rescinded. 

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: Oct. 9, 2020

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Discovery Education Announces Slate of Upcoming No-Cost Virtual Events
    Press Release from Discovery Education
    WayUp and Symplicity Partner to Expand Access to Vetted, Reputable Jobs to Universities
    Press Release from
    Symplicity
    South Carolina Department of Education to Provide Students and Educators with Integrated Dig...
    Press Release from Discovery Education
    Anthology Expands Advancement and Alumni Engagement Capabilities with Strategic Acquisition ...
    Press Release from Anthology
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adeline Kon/Education Dive
    Deep Dive

    Ed leaders say finances, politics remain hurdles in COVID-19 response

    An Ed Dive: K-12 survey finds administrators nationwide meeting essential needs, but fatigued by limited resources and inconsistent messaging.

    By Roger Riddell • Oct. 12, 2020
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Getty Images

    3 colleges pause diversity efforts over Trump executive order

    The Labor Department released guidance on the directive, which bans training that discusses "divisive" concepts. One lobbying group asked it be rescinded. 

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: Oct. 9, 2020
    • Latest in K-12
  • Media literacy, finding common ground key for civics ed
    By Shawna De La Rosa • Nov. 11, 2020
    • Q&A
  • Curricular Counsel: Parental support crucial to maximize virtual learning
    By Roger Riddell • Nov. 11, 2020
  • Individual conferences can help adjust curriculum to each student's needs
    By Lauren Barack • Nov. 11, 2020
  • What do leading K-12 organizations expect from a Biden presidency?
    By Naaz Modan and Kara Arundel • Nov. 11, 2020
  • State ballot measures' impacts on K-12 schools
    By Naaz Modan • Nov. 11, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.