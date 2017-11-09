Mitch Daniels is shaking up higher education

When former Indiana Governor and Purdue University President Mitch Daniels was on a panel for a group of education writers a few months ago, he sounded like one of those football players that his university puts on the field each autumn – downplaying his dramatic new initiatives at the school the same way a quarterback might diminish his role in a muddle of modesty after a big game.

“At Purdue we’ve done a few things. I don’t tout them, I don’t recommend them,” he said after the moderator ticked through a list of accomplishments. “We’re not trying to suggest that anything we’ve done should be generalized. We’re just trying to do right by one institution.”

But Daniels has made big attention-getting plays in his five years as president, creating fans and sharp critics, and touching every segment of the school, from the delivery of books and burgers to big budget items that affect its bottom line.

For starters, he is a big fan of data — and now he's using it to help students afford attendance to the institution.

Daniels believes universities need to change or they’ll become obsolete, as they continue to face a generation of young people who too often aren’t college-ready, don’t think the soaring cost will pay off, or exploring alternatives such as online degrees or other employer-based training. For this reason, he's turned to data to start introducing innovative practices at Purdue, help students learn more online and in the classroom, and offer pathways to success in the job market.

In a letter to the university community this year, he put it this way:

“Predictions persist of a sectoral disruption akin to that which hit the newspaper, photography, department store, record and bookstore businesses and others. One particularly pungent critique forecast that residential colleges would become “the debutante cotillion of the 21st Century,” a quaint artifact of enduring attraction only to a cloistered, almost irrelevant few. At Purdue, we do not discount these alarming possibilities, but we do not accept their inevitability. We view the current challenges to higher ed as real and the criticisms as in many cases legitimate. We believe that a posture of denial, obstinately insisting on the superiority of the model just as it is, would be both irresponsible and dangerous.

But neither do we accept that the residential university experience is destined for the creative destruction boneyard. Modernized and enhanced, we believe strongly that Purdue and its sister schools can still offer a compelling case to ambitious and talented young people decades from now. That case must be built around provable, unquestionable value that cannot be replicated in even the most advanced alternative modes.”

The Boilermaker bottom line to consider costs