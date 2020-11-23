x
site logo
Brief

New programs aren't paying off for all colleges: report

Retrieved from Pexels.

Author

By

Published

Nov. 23, 2020

Dive Brief:

  • Many of the academic programs colleges have added in recent years don't produce many graduates down the road, according to a new analysis by Burning Glass Technologies.

  • The labor market analytics firm found that of programs that first graduated students in the 2012-13 and 2013-2014 school years, about 30% didn't have a single graduate in 2018. Burning Glass notes those programs had relatively few graduates in that roughly five-year period.

  • As the pandemic ravages many institutions' budgets, deciding which degrees to maintain and which to add will be ever more important. 

Dive Insight:

Burning Glass examined more than 10,500 programs that graduated their first cohorts in 2013 and 2014. It found that about half of those programs had fewer than five graduates in 2018.

The success of these programs varied by type of institution. 

Two out every five new programs at two- and four-year for-profit colleges had no graduates in 2018, "the sector of higher education that should be the most likely to expect a strict return on investment for their operations," the firm's report states. The for-profit sector has come under fire for poor student outcomes, leading to a crackdown by the Obama administration.

Meanwhile, only about a quarter of public two- and four-year institutions' programs, and a third of private nonprofit institutions', saw no graduates in 2018. But as Burning Glass notes, this is not necessarily a measure of success. About half of four-year public schools' programs, and two-thirds of four-year nonprofit private colleges, had 10 or fewer graduates in 2018.

A tepid program can cost colleges big. Burning Glass determined that programs cost at minimum the equivalent of two to three faculty members with salary and benefits, a classroom space, curriculum design and marketing. This can add up to programs costing between $350,000 to $500,000 per year, based on the firm's research. But the startup costs can be higher for programs requiring specific equipment or training spaces, such as those for nursing or health sciences. 

Burning Glass found that multi/interdisciplinary studies and natural resources programs at four-year publics were the least likely to have no graduates in 2018. Multi/interdisciplinary studies and business-related programs were the least likely to not have graduates that year at four-year nonprofit privates. 

Colleges in recent years have been attempting to boost enrollment by adding nontraditional programs, though they can be poorly conceived. In some cases, however, they do benefit institutions. Some colleges created one-off, novel courses that do not require much cost or manpower. 

The firm recommends that before starting a new program, colleges figure out what employers need. Career-oriented courses, for instance "must hit the mark in terms of providing valuable, up-to-date job skills," the report states.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Lindsay Unified School District
    Deep Dive

    Rubric for Recovery: How schools are educating marginalized students during COVID-19

    In a four-part series, we explore the challenges districts face teaching at-risk groups in-person and online, and how they are creatively addressing them. 

    Nov. 03, 2020
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adeline Kon/Education Dive
    Deep Dive

    Ed leaders say finances, politics remain hurdles in COVID-19 response

    An Ed Dive: K-12 survey finds administrators nationwide meeting essential needs, but fatigued by limited resources and inconsistent messaging.

    By Roger Riddell • Oct. 12, 2020

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Louisiana Tech University and Discovery Education Launch Four Online Graduate Courses
    Press Release from Discovery Education
    The DePaul University Career Center has successfully partnered with Yellowdig to enhance the...
    Press Release from
    Yellowdig
    TimelyMD Expands Telehealth Options to Support College Students This Winter Break
    Press Release from
    TimelyMD
    Study.com Survey Says... Fact or Fiction: What Version of Thanksgiving Are Schools Teaching?
    Press Release from Study.com
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Lindsay Unified School District
    Deep Dive

    Rubric for Recovery: How schools are educating marginalized students during COVID-19

    In a four-part series, we explore the challenges districts face teaching at-risk groups in-person and online, and how they are creatively addressing them. 

    Nov. 03, 2020
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Zino Bang. (2016). Retrieved from Pexels.

    7 charts that give a snapshot of college enrollment this fall

    Fewer students headed to college, but the trend and its impact vary. We've updated this post with new data from the National Student Clearinghouse.

    By Hallie Busta • Updated: Nov. 12, 2020
    • Latest in Higher Ed
    Opinion
  • The Ed Dept's new Clery Act guide raises new questions
    By Melissa Carleton • Nov. 23, 2020
  • How colleges are reenrolling stopped-out students during the pandemic
    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 23, 2020
  • New programs aren't paying off for all colleges: report
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Nov. 23, 2020
  • Noodle snaps up HotChalk assets, growing marketing capacity
    By Hallie Busta • Nov. 20, 2020
  • Will Biden be able to double the Pell Grant?
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Nov. 20, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.