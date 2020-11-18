x
site logo
Brief

Northeast governors urge coronavirus testing at colleges before break

Master Sgt. Hecht, Matt. (2020). [Photograph]. Retrieved from Flickr.

Author

By

Published

Nov. 18, 2020

Dive Brief:

  • The governors of several Northeast states are urging colleges to test students who live on campus for the coronavirus before they leave for Thanksgiving break.
  • New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted the announcement Wednesday afternoon. It included the governors of Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.
  • Public health experts advise testing students before break as a way to stem the virus's spread, but not all colleges are requiring it.

Dive Insight:

Relatively few schools have announced plans to test students for the virus before they head home for the holiday break, the College Crisis Initiative, which is tracking institutions' responses to the pandemic, pointed out last week.

Of colleges that are, not all are requiring students to get tested. Purdue University, whose president was a vocal advocate for reopening campuses this fall, said coronavirus testing is available to students "if desired." Similarly, The Texas Tribune found that few universities in that state are mandating exit testing. 

Yet public health experts say testing should be part of colleges' plans to wind down the term, helping to keep the virus from spreading. Nationwide, cases are climbing, and research has tied infections on campus to the transmission.

All on-campus students in the State University of New York system must test negative for the virus before they can go home for break. Notre Dame University, in Indiana, is also requiring all students to get tested before going home. The university tightened this requirement after students rushed the field to celebrate a football victory earlier this month.

But testing can be costly. North Carolina is sending tens of thousands of coronavirus tests to public and private colleges across the state to help them cover more students.

Exit testing is part of a bigger strategy that includes quarantines, social distancing, mask-wearing and education about how students can safely reintegrate with their families once home, public health experts say. 

The American College Health Association advises institutions with fewer resources to “consider options to mitigate harm to others” while weighing the limitations of their campus. 

While initial guidance on the need for testing on campus was murky, newer information adds clarity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in October reversed its stance on the need for testing, saying that testing people upon entering campus and then regularly after that could reduce virus transmission. 

This week, the CDC added that pooled testing can help colleges test more students efficiently. In this method, several samples are tested together and each test is analyzed individually only if the batch tests positive.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adeline Kon/Education Dive
    Deep Dive

    Ed leaders say finances, politics remain hurdles in COVID-19 response

    An Ed Dive: K-12 survey finds administrators nationwide meeting essential needs, but fatigued by limited resources and inconsistent messaging.

    By Roger Riddell • Oct. 12, 2020
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Henry Turner/Newton North High School
    Q&A

    Lessons in Leadership: What does it mean to view learning through an anti-racist lens?

    Boston area principal Henry Turner says conversations should be structured so students aren't overwhelmed, and transparency is key when incidents occur.

    By Roger Riddell • Oct. 20, 2020

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Rosetta Stone Announces Winners of the Emergent Bilingual Educators of the Year Award Program
    Press Release from Rosetta Stone
    Anthology Expands Advancement and Alumni Engagement Capabilities with Strategic Acquisition ...
    Press Release from Anthology
    Discovery Education Acquires Mystery Science
    Press Release from Discovery Education
    Learning Ally Announces First “Spotlight on Early Literacy” Virtual Conference with Special ...
    Press Release from
    Learning Ally
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adeline Kon/Education Dive
    Deep Dive

    Ed leaders say finances, politics remain hurdles in COVID-19 response

    An Ed Dive: K-12 survey finds administrators nationwide meeting essential needs, but fatigued by limited resources and inconsistent messaging.

    By Roger Riddell • Oct. 12, 2020
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Henry Turner/Newton North High School
    Q&A

    Lessons in Leadership: What does it mean to view learning through an anti-racist lens?

    Boston area principal Henry Turner says conversations should be structured so students aren't overwhelmed, and transparency is key when incidents occur.

    By Roger Riddell • Oct. 20, 2020
    • Latest in Higher Ed
  • Northeast governors urge coronavirus testing at colleges before break
    By Hallie Busta • Nov. 18, 2020
  • PASSHE presidents exit as system gears up for overhaul
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Nov. 18, 2020
  • New report highlights pervasive racial inequities in the college pipeline
    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 17, 2020
  • College unions were on the rise before the pandemic, a trend unlikely to slow
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Nov. 17, 2020
  • Ashford U's accreditor signs off on ownership change
    By Hallie Busta • Nov. 16, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.