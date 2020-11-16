x
site logo
Brief

Number of international students in US declines for first time in over a decade

"140620-N-PX557-652" by U.S. Naval War College is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Author

By

Published

Nov. 16, 2020

Dive Brief: 

  • The number of international students in the U.S. dropped for this first time in more than a decade during the 2019-20 academic year, according to the annual Open Doors report from the Institute of International Education and the U.S. Department of State. 

  • The number of foreign nationals studying in the U.S fell 1.8% to roughly 1.08 million students. It's the first decline since the 2005-06 academic year, when there was roughly half the number of international students in the U.S. as there are now. 

  • The Trump administration recently proposed restrictions for student and work visas that could further dissuade international students from coming to the U.S. for college. 

Dive Insight: 

The report offers a baseline for international student enrollment trends before the pandemic. Several schools have since reported double-digit international enrollment declines

The number of new international students in the country fell 0.6% in the 2019-20 academic year. This marks the fourth straight year this group has declined, though the losses have slowed.

The U.S. welcomed fewer international students in 2019-20 after years of growth

Academic Year Total international students Annual change
2015-16 1,043,839 7.1%
2016-17 1,078,822 3.4%
2017-18 1,094,792 1.5%
2018-19 1,095,299 0.1%
2019-20 1,075,496 -1.8%

Source: Institute of International Education

IIE described the data in rosy terms. "We are encouraged to see a fifth year of more than one million international students in the United States before the pandemic," Marie Royce, a State Department official, said in a statement. 

Yet declines were especially sharp in parts of the world. The number of students coming from Saudi Arabia — one of the leading countries of origin for U.S. international students — fell 16.5% year-over-year. And more than 4% fewer students came from India and South Korea each. 

However, slightly more students (0.8%) came from China, which accounts for one-third of international students in the U.S. Other countries with rising enrollments include Taiwan, Brazil and Nigeria, though they all sent fewer than 25,000 students in the 2019-20 academic year. 

The declines follow several Trump administration policies that experts say make it harder for international students to come to the U.S., including visa barriers and travel bans. In the past couple of months, the administration has also proposed new restrictions for student and worker visas. President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to reverse the travel ban, and observers say he could easily undo some of the current administration's proposals. 

The 2019-20 academic year also marks the first recorded time that international students have provided less economic value to the U.S. than the year before, according to NAFSA: Association of International Educators, which has been tracking such data since the mid-1990s. 

Researchers found they contributed $38.7 billion to the U.S. economy in 2019-20, down 4.4% year-over-year. The number of jobs created or supported by the presence of international students also dropped, by 9.2%, to about 416,000. 

"Despite the decline, it still is a significant contribution," said Rachel Banks, NAFSA's senior director for public policy and legislative strategy, adding that international students can also enhance colleges' academics and culture. "It's important to recognize that this is something that can be beneficial for us as we try to turn things around … with this pandemic."

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip

    Will federal relief for colleges come before more budget cuts do?

    With state revenues down and enrollment uncertain, institutions have few places to turn for the $120 billion industry groups say the sector needs.

    By Daniel C. Vock • Nov. 06, 2020
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Henry Turner/Newton North High School
    Q&A

    Lessons in Leadership: What does it mean to view learning through an anti-racist lens?

    Boston area principal Henry Turner says conversations should be structured so students aren't overwhelmed, and transparency is key when incidents occur.

    By Roger Riddell • Oct. 20, 2020

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Newark Board of Education Launches Public-Private Partnership with Prudential Financial, Sch...
    Press Release from Discovery Education
    Anthology Expands Advancement and Alumni Engagement Capabilities with Strategic Acquisition ...
    Press Release from Anthology
    Gale Case Studies Launches to Help Higher Education Instructors Bring Social Justice Issues ...
    Press Release from
    Gale, a Cengage company
    Discovery Education Acquires Mystery Science
    Press Release from Discovery Education
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip

    Will federal relief for colleges come before more budget cuts do?

    With state revenues down and enrollment uncertain, institutions have few places to turn for the $120 billion industry groups say the sector needs.

    By Daniel C. Vock • Nov. 06, 2020
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Henry Turner/Newton North High School
    Q&A

    Lessons in Leadership: What does it mean to view learning through an anti-racist lens?

    Boston area principal Henry Turner says conversations should be structured so students aren't overwhelmed, and transparency is key when incidents occur.

    By Roger Riddell • Oct. 20, 2020
    • Latest in Higher Ed
    Sponsored by Cengage
  • Addressing affordability in light of the pandemic
    Nov. 16, 2020
  • Graduate enrollment growth is speeding up — for now
    By Hallie Busta • Nov. 16, 2020
  • Number of international students in US declines for first time in over a decade
    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 16, 2020
  • Over 50 liberal arts colleges team up to fight systemic racism on campus
    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 12, 2020
  • Pandemic hasn't knocked college esports off its game
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Nov. 12, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.