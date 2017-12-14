Office Hours: 'Hip Hop Prez' offers tips on building a personal brand

When it comes to helping institutions stand out in the industry, having a solid marketing team to showcase the benefits of attending a certain college or university is certainly important to attracting and retaining students. But it's not just the institution's reputation that's important — the profile of its leader can also have an impact.

Building an individual brand, separate from the brand of the institution, gives your college or university a high profile influencer who can quickly mobilize stakeholders around issues of importance to the college. Not only that, but when the time comes to seek other job opportunities, a strong personal brand helps leaders stand out above other candidates as one who can likely attract dollars and notoriety to the institution.

Dillard University's Walter Kimbrough has masterfully leveraged social media to build and strengthen his personal brand as president. At any given moment, he's interacting with students, orchestrating media coverage, publicizing campus events and news, sharing other news of interest to his campus community and other stakeholders and providing members of the public a sense of familiarity and intimacy with who he is as a person — all from his phone via Twitter.

We caught up with Kimbrough during this summer's HBCU Media Training Institute to talk about the power of the personal brand and ways presidents and other campus leaders can work to build their own.

So, I think part of it is making sure that you make your voice heard. One of the criticisms that I've read people write about, and I've expressed it too, particularly for presidents is that people have become very timid and not having their voice be heard.

So, they aren't doing interviews they aren't writing the op-eds. My role model for college presidents is Benjamin Mays who was president of Morehouse College from 1940 to 1967. Throughout a thirty-year period of time, he averaged one op-ed a week. I'm like last year I wrote 15, I thought I did something. He wrote one a week for 30 years!

So he was always pushing the envelope dealing with a range of issues not just higher education but issues that are happening in the community. And too many people now they don't want to write about things, they don't want to speak. I don't want to step on somebody's toes.

Hey you're going to step on somebody's toes every now and then. That's what a good op-ed does. Sometimes it pisses people off, sometimes it gets people to think very differently

about what you do and you can create some allies that you didn't know exist.

And so I don't think people are effective enough. So, in today's climate if you're a college president that speaks out you have a brand. I mean I'm in a particularly interesting situation because I have a real brand as the hip-hop president, and I mean very few people have that kind of brand.

And, it's not something I created, but I just sort of ran with it and so I branded everything as a part of that so people know this is somebody who is outspoken, who has active use of social media. There are certain things that are applied to that brand, and so I think people can develop those kinds of things but it just starts with hearing your voice.

So if no one ever hears your voice and you're just a president like everybody else you're not gonna have a brand. Is it necessary to be successful? Not necessarily. But I mean even somebody like William Harvey, who's a president of Hampton, he's been there 40 years — he has a brand, people might not talk about it but he as a strong brand.

He's closely aligned with Hampton University, so I think it's something people have to think about but even bigger than the brand we need the voices out there to address the issues of the day.